with the axis in the campaign of Massa

with the axis in the campaign of Massa

President Alberto Fernández meets with his almost complete Cabinet at Casa Rosada, with the objective of supervising the management of the portfolios and planning the next steps of the government. The meeting, convened by the Chief of Staff, Agustín Rossi, takes place after the convulsed closing of the Unión por la Patria lists and without the presence of Martín Soria (Justice) and Jaime Perczyk (Education).

With almost perfect attendance, the ministers entered one by one the Eva Perón Room in Casa Rosada. President Fernández arrived at his office early and joined the meeting minutes before 10:30, the first meeting of his ministers since November 9 of last year.

Among those present isn Eduardo «Wado» de Pedro (Interior), Victoria Tolosa Paz (Social Development), Santiago Cafiero (Foreign Relations and Worship) and Sergio Massa, the last to arrive and presidential candidate as well as Minister of Economy.

Although Martín Soria and Jaime Perczyk are not attending due to commitments abroad, the meeting is carried out with all the holders of the portfolios. Among those present are Kelly Olmos (Work), Carla Vizzotti (Health), Ayelén Mazzina (Women, Gender and Diversity), Daniel Filmus (Science and Technology), Aníbal Fernández (Security), Diego Giuliano (Transport), Juan Cabandié ( Environment), Matías Lammens (Tourism), Tristán Bauer (Culture), Gabriel Katopodis (Public Works), Jorge Taiana (Foreign Relations and Worship) and Santiago Maggiotti (Development and Habitat).

In addition to the ministers, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Juan Manuel Olmos, the General Secretary of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, the President of Banco Nación, Silvina Batakis, and the secretaries Vilma Ibarra (Legal and Technical) and Mercedes Marcó of the Pont (Strategic Affairs).

As reported, the meeting will focus on reviewing the management agenda, monitor progress in each portfolio and plan the government’s next steps. It is a key moment to evaluate the achievements and challenges of the government and establish strategies for the future of the electoral campaign.


