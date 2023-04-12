With the debut of Jorge Almirón as DT, Boca will visit San Lorenzo from 5:30 p.m. (ESPN Premium)in the outgoing party that proposes date 11 of the Professional League.

Xeneize has barely 14 points, it is very far from River (24) and the weak campaign ended with Hugo Ibarra’s cycle as DT, who was replaced on an interim basis by Mariano Herrón in the victory over Barracas (3-0) and the loss to Colón (2-1).

Almirón is aware that the outlook is not the best, but he is also He knows that the possibility of directing Boca does not appear every day, that is why he said yes and will start his campaign against a high-profile rival like San Lorenzo.

El Ciclón has 20 points in the LPF, it comes from beating the local Atlético (3-1) in Tucumán and also began its campaign in the South American Cup with a victory in Venezuela over Estudiantes de Mérida (1-0).

In mouth, Almirón will take on the classic with his style, kicking the starting board and with a new tactical scheme that will include three defenders, four players in midfield and three forwards. Thus, the line of three will be made up of Nicolás Figal, Bruno Valdéz and Nicolás Valentini, the latter because Almirón likes to play with a left-handed central defender like the man from Junin.

San Lorenzo appears as a favorite because it arrives in a superior context, with a good level of play and better results, and also because his record with Boca is very favorable with an advantage of ten games. Although it is known, classics are classics.

Probable formations

Saint Lawrence: Augustus Battle; Rafael Pérez, Federico Gattoni and Carlos Sánchez; Agustín Giay, Jalil Elías, Nahuel Barrios and Malcom Braida; Andrés Vombergar and Adam Bareiro. DT: Rubén Darío Insúa.

Boca: Sergio “Little” Rosemary; Nicholas Figal, Bruno Valdez and Nicholas Valentini; Luis Advincula, William “Paul” Fernandez, Alan Varela and Augustine Sandez; Luca Langoni, Darius Benedetto and Sebastian Villa. DT: George Almiron.

Referee Facundo Tello

Estadio New Gasometer

Hour 17.30 (ESPN Premium)

Racing and Newell’s, two that are going for recovery

In Avellaneda from 7:30 p.m. (TNT), Racing, with Facundo Mura from Roca as the starter, will receive Newell’s, both with the need to return to victory.

La Academia, 6th with 17 points, comes from losing 3-1 against Gimnasia, in La Plata, and Newell’s, 9th with 15, comes to this duel after drawing the classic 0-0 against Central.

🔜 This is the squad list for this Wednesday’s match against Newell’s, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Cilindro.

🔜 This is the squad list for this Wednesday's match against Newell's, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Cilindro.

👉🏻 Aníbal Moreno was not included due to an overload on the back of the left thigh. Let's go Racing!

At 7:00 p.m. (TNT) in Córdoba, Belgrano, who is coming off a clear victory against Unión, waits for Huracán (12), which drags four defeats in a row, in its Alberdi neighborhood stadium, to which it returns after the remodeling that was carried out on the Celeste redoubt. El Pirata has 15 units, in the season in which he returned to Primera

The day will close at 9:30 p.m. in La Plata, where Estudiantes (14), who are coming off two consecutive wins, will host Atlético Tucumánwho has just 8 points and comes from losing at home to San Lorenzo.



