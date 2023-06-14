With the inflation data and the closing of alliances as a backdrop, the Blue woke up

“Pinned on.” The allegory that grandmothers used to refer to fragility is the best figure to understand the state of the Argentine economy. A situation where the variables are hypersensitive to any indication, data, news, statement or rumorwhich gives some clue as to what the immediate course may be.

Politics is the main catalyst of this situation, and the direct sounding board of uncertainty is the price of the blue dollar. Given the slightest probability that the tense calm in which the state of affairs finds itself will be altered, the Argentines run to the dollar. And given the prevailing shortage of foreign currency, small increases in demand manage to move the price in the marginal market.

For various reasons, today’s day had everything to become a very special day. Tense, difficult, complex, uncertain. With that frame, the blue dollar rose $5 in a few hours, reaching $494, and being on the verge of its all-time high of $497. It is not necessary to inquire too much to notice the reasons.

The inflation data for May will be published in a few hours, and all the forecasts anticipate that the data will be at least 8%. If the projection is confirmed, it would mean a slight drop compared to the record of 8.4% registered in April. Yet even so, would imply a cumulative rate of 114% in the last 12 months, and a projected speed of 140% until the end of the year.

The fever for the dollar (and the rejection of the Argentines to their own currency, the peso), is only related to the impotence of politics.

Added to this are the uncertainties and disagreements thrown up by the whole of Argentine politics, a few hours after the closing of electoral alliances for 2023. As few times before in recent history, the political spaces do not achieve a minimum level of internal consensus to structure a common political proposal, which throws certain certainties to the electorate. The closing of alliances is a melting pot of disagreements.

The differences are settled in the open, on the stage of the media, and amplified ad nauseam on social networks. Chicanas, invoice passes, subtle messages, cross complaints. Not between opponents, but between allies. The same ones that from tomorrow will have to convince the population to choose them together or in alliance as the best alternative to direct the destinies of the country, distance themselves from each other openly.

The dollar is not to blame. Not the weight. Not the speculators. Nor the trap. Not even the structural restrictions that have plagued the economy for decades. The fever for the dollar (and the rejection of the Argentines to their own currency, the peso), is only related to the impotence of politics. Both to resolve their differences in a civilized and institutional manner, finding minimal consensus, and to resolve a problem such as inflation with management.

With this framework, the rise of the blue dollar that is registered in today’s session, returns to being simply the fever that indicates a much more complex disease.

$494 The price of the blue dollar within hours of the inflation data for May and the closing of electoral alliances.



