With the reserves in red, Massa seeks dollars and recover electoral authority

the minister Sergio Massa will seek to recover from double setback he received in Brazilafter not having been able to activate the financingnor the payment in local currency for imports who arrive in Argentina from that neighboring country and, especially, having seen devalued his image as a candidate in front of everyone. The counterpart, which he hopes to have in the coming days, will come with the call from USAto visit Washington and unlock the advancement of the disbursements that the International Monetary Fund must do in the remainder of all of 2023. He also dreams of a new gesture of kirchnerismto return him to the electoral ring, while shows political muscle in the face of a national army.

Sources close to the head of the Palacio de Hacienda entrusted to PROFILE who has his bags ready to set foot on American soil again, just his vice minister, Gabriel Rubinsteinand his chief adviser, Leonardo Madcur, have signed the umpteenth new agreement with the IMF. The promise of key US intervention came from the heart of the US president’s administration. Joe Bidenwho is looking for reliable terminals to stop China‘s progress in key businesses, not only from an economic point of view, but especially from a geopolitical point of view.

For the moment, Argentina tried to balance in the trade war between the economic giants. few days ago, Alberto Fernandez He showed up with Biden and Massa agreed to assistance in Chinese yuan. The visit of the Argentine president to Brazil, with a Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva fulfilling a decisive role in the region in favor of China and the BRICS, and Massa’s feeling with the United States, reversed the roles. But, far from a strategy, These fluctuations “hide mistrust” between the Casa Rosada and the Palace of Finance, as admitted by government sources consulted by this means. Next Tuesday, the minister confirmed his participation in the Amcham Summit 2023 organized by the United States Chamber of Commerce in Argentina.

The bad step in Brazilian lands

Massa had traveled to Brasilia announcing, among his relatives, the certainty that he was facing an opportunity to reduce the exchange risk and, at the same time, avoid the deepening of the reserve crisis. In the ministerial environment there was the feeling that the minister attended a kind of “ambuscade”because the economic agreement to relax the demand for dollars was never closed and, on top of that, he should have shared the photo with other officials who have presidential aspirations, emboldened by President Fernández himself. “Sergio is putting his political capital to save a very complex situation, so his figure has another dimension. Exposing it in the same starting line with the others seems irrelevant”, complained a close Massista.

It happens that the presence on the ambassador’s trip Daniel Scioliof the Chief of Cabinet, Agustín Rossiand the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Toulouse Peaceset up a list of potential candidateswhich was completed with Massa, and which fits perfectly with the aspiration of Alberto Fernandez of force an internal dispute in the primaries From the Front of All. This idea is not only resisted by Kirchnerism, but it is the furthest option for the head of the Palacio de Hacienda, who expects the concentration of electoral power, in a list of unity, as a return of favors for taking charge of the economic Titanic.

“The photo that the Presidency of the Nation circulates, with Scioli and Tolosa Paz is not accidental. Alberto (Fernández) wants Vicky (Tolosa Paz) within the presidential formula. He imposed it in the 2021 legislative elections and now will want to have your participation within the competition of the PASO”, analyzed a leader of Peronism, close to Kirchnerism. Rossi’s possible participation “is the result of a request from the President, who wants to fill the run-up to the primaries with candidates to make an internal contest inevitable,” the same source warned.

Alert: Negative Bookings

Massa will have to surf the increasingly high waves of devaluation pressure. overtaking of the almost USD 10.8 billion corresponding to the disbursements of the agreement with the IMF will serve as a support for economic management. In fact, these funds must be used to match the payments that the country has to face with the same multilateral credit organization for the repayment of the USD 44,000 million loan in 2019. “When the agreement is closed, Massa will travel to Washington for the signing”confirmed official sources.

This Friday, the Banco Central start the day with negative reserves. It happens that he had to face a payment to the IMF of USD 750 million in interest concepts, which added to the bleeding of USD 18 million that he had to use due to market demand. The consultant Eco Go had calculated a total of net reserves of USD 6 million, before the spill on Thursday. With yesterday’s performance, the field in red is a reality and now what is expected that does not pierce the floor of USD 34,000 million of gross reserves. Today they are only 136 million. In the economic team they hope that the field ratifies the liquidation of Thursday, when it sold for US$ 153.4 million and the negative streak ended.

The minister got the vice president Cristina Kirchner give him strategic support, during his reappearance at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata. Neither the head of the Patria Institute, nor the La Cámpora group, led by Máximo Kirchner, questioned the economic management in the habitual critics that they dedicate to the administration of Alberto Fernandez. And although this gesture has a very high value in massismo, in the economic team They hope that in the next few days there will be a wink that will empower him politically, thus he can overcome economic emergencies and refocus on his presidential ambition of official unity. The photo with the wayward Peronist governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, He returned the profile of dialoguista and federal. But, he will still have to face the bad inflation data that INDEC will release next week and that will be preceded by the expectations of market remarks, when this afternoon the BCRA publishes the REM.

