Listen to the audio version of the article

When the Louis Vuitton maison decided it was time to enter the world of watchmaking directly, it had very clear ideas about what had to be done to leave its mark: to create a model with a recognizable style, equipped with a mechanical part that respected the long history of the world of hands, which could then represent, in the sector, the brand also for the years to come and not just for a season.

Ideas materialized with the launch of the Tambour in 2002, whose design is inspired by a mechanical part of the movement: the barrel. 20 years have passed since that first piece, a period in which the Tambour has become a large collection, made up of models with cases of various sizes and materials, equipped with various complications, even very sophisticated ones. And it was even reproduced in a smartwatch version, called Tambour Horizon, now in its third generation.

Now, for the twentieth anniversary of the timepiece that represents Louis Vuitton in watchmaking, the Tambour Twenty has arrived directly from the Geneva-based manufacturer of the Maison, the Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. Made in 200 copies, it is a clear homage to the chronograph version of the original Tambour, albeit with differences dictated by contemporaneity. The 41.5 mm diameter steel case, water resistant to 100 meters, has the same shape as the 2002 version. The dial is brown with a yellow chronograph hand, while the movement is a high-end in-house automatic frequency, based on the famous El Primero mechanism by Zenith (one of the watchmaking brands of the LVMH group), with a gold oscillating weight and a power reserve of up to 50 hours. “Watch enthusiasts will find the features that made the design of the Tambour so unique,” ​​commented Jean Arnault, Louis Vuitton’s director of marketing and product development for watches.