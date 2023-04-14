Original Title: With the theme of “Exquisite Freshness”, 2021 Autumn/Winter Shanghai Fashion Week SIFS “restarts” the fashion industry

On April 7th, Shanghai Fashion Week SIFS AW2021 officially opened at Shanghai Jing’an Kerry Center.

It is understood that SIFS of Shanghai Fashion Week in autumn and winter 2021 takes “exquisite newness” as its theme. Regarding the meaning of theme setting, Mr. Zhu Guoliang, the founder and CEO of APAX Group Chuanli Planning, the organizer of the SIFS platform, told Blue Whale Finance that the restart of the fashion industry after the epidemic is a very important node, and the main work of SIFS is to help more Many fashion brands quickly entered the Chinese market.

Shanghai Fashion Week SIFS not only witnessed the entry of international brands into China, but also established a bridge of fashion culture communication between China and foreign countries, further promoted the exchange of fashion culture at home and abroad, and helped brands show Chinese fashion to the world.

This season, Shanghai Fashion Week SIFS focuses on 8 major domestic and foreign brands. The Italian brand NICOLE, as the global benchmark for wedding dresses, came to Shanghai, China for the first time. The Chinese brand Wanjunxi continued to show up at Shanghai Fashion Week SIFS. The Spanish brand Pronovias brought a sensory feast of shows and static exhibitions at Shanghai Fashion Week SIFS. Genius Mom x Dongxiang Xiuniang·Zhang Kaihui & Zhang Zhaoda Public Welfare Fashion Show created a new life of intangible cultural heritage, blooming her power to revitalize the countryside.

NICOLE, one of the benchmark brands in the Italian and global wedding dress industry, is the opening show of AW2021 Shanghai Fashion Week SIFS. This year, NICOLE designer Nicole Cavallo re-discovered the connection with nature.

Zhu Guoliang told Blue Whale Finance that NICOLE was selected as the first show on the one hand because of the good cooperation with Italian brands in the past, and on the other hand, Italian brands also have good adaptability to Chinese consumers in terms of body shape and style. In addition, Dior Dior's 2021 Fall 2021 ready-to-wear offline first show is specially presented, and together with Shanghai Fashion Week SIFS, it will bring the public an extremely enjoyable visual feast. MARIA GRAZIA CHIURI, the creative director of Dior women's wear, chose to release her new series in Shanghai this time, intending to continue the deep relationship with Shanghai, and at the same time take this extraordinary opportunity to inject visual movement tension into the new design, blending The new energy of the show will create an exciting fashion feast. It is understood that Shanghai Fashion Week SIFS is joining hands with Jing'an Kerry Center for the first time to create a fashion show in the core CBD area of ​​Shanghai. The main show area covers an area of ​​1,800 square meters. It integrates RUNWAY show, SHOWROOM&WORKSHOP (retail experience space & workshop), and combines EXHIBITION (static exhibition) to form three major modules to help promote SIFS's sustainable fashion concept and introduce new fashion energy. The fully transparent glass backstage deeply analyzes the show, leads the public to explore the charm of fashion shows, and covers the public's perception of fashion trends in more dimensions. SIFS, as a special fashion release platform of Shanghai Fashion Week, is based in Shanghai, radiates across the country, and faces the world. By introducing internationally renowned fashion brands and combining contemporary fashion art, SIFS creates a new and upgraded fashion feast, empowering brands, empowering industries, and empowering society. able. At the same time, it also enhances the soft power of "Shanghai culture", enhances the prosperity of fashion and cultural industries, and highlights the characteristics of Shanghai city.

