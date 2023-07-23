With their hands on the stove: two men behind bars accused of shoplifting

07/23/2023 – 19:28 Police

Being the hours 07:00 in the morning of today Sunday, the person in charge of security of a property located to the south of the city, related to personnel of the community police station No. 7 that two male persons whom he managed to identify in their flight had extracted different sanitary devices and a stove, fleeing after being surprised.

Immediately, personnel from the investigation area with the collaboration of the Prevention Division of the Department of Citizen Security No. 16, began the investigative-operative tasks, for which they began a search throughout the area, managing to spot the subjects in a sector of the area adjacent to an educational establishment in the area, for which they were intercepted and transferred to police headquarters, being identified with the surnames Lazzo, 20 years old and Leguizamón, 22 years old, both from the Islas Malvinas Ampliación neighborhood. .

As part of the investigations, it was possible to recover a halogen stove, which was made available to the intervening justice by the prosecutor on duty, Dr. Calligaris, who also ordered that both subjects remain housed in that police unit as apprehended.

