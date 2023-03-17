Although our underwear is not for everyone to see, it is an important part of our outfit. If we feel comfortable and sexy in lingerie, body or the combination of sports bra and panties, this has a positive effect on our self-confidence. In order for this effect to come about, however, one question must first be clarified: which underwear suits which body type?

A, V, X or H: With these tips you will find the right underwear

What do letters have to do with the choice of laundry? A-, V-, X- and H-type are body shapes each flattered by a different type of underwear:

A-Typ : The hip measurement is wider than the bust measurement. To emphasize the upper half of the body, simple briefs and eye-catching bras are recommended.

: The hip measurement is wider than the bust measurement. To emphasize the upper half of the body, simple briefs and eye-catching bras are recommended. V-Type : The breasts are larger than the hips. Wide panties and pants with a pattern or pretty ruffles are required to show them off.

: The breasts are larger than the hips. Wide panties and pants with a pattern or pretty ruffles are required to show them off. X-Typ : The “hourglass figure” looks particularly feminine. She is characterized by a pronounced bust, curvy hips and a narrow waist. There are no restrictions on her choice of underwear.

: The “hourglass figure” looks particularly feminine. She is characterized by a pronounced bust, curvy hips and a narrow waist. There are no restrictions on her choice of underwear. H-Typ: This figure is straight. Breasts, waist and hips are almost in one line. Striking lingerie is a good choice to draw attention to the middle of the body

Which bra is perfect for your figure?

Patented on September 5, 1899, the brassiere was a revolution for women who were supposed to be freed from the confines of the corset. In the 1968s there was another revolt with him. However, it was now considered a sign of oppression and was burned. The bra is now part of the everyday outfit of most women.

However 1 in 2 women wears the wrong bra size. Bras are often too tight, too small or have unfavorably shaped cups. The result – the breasts appear constricted and can even become deformed over time. To avoid this, the first thing you should do is figure out how to properly measure your bra size. The next step is to choose the ideal bra shape for you:

Push-ups and strapless bras for small breasts

Women with cup size A or B do not necessarily need a bra underwire to show off their breasts. Instead, they can delicate strapless bra choose. A triangle bra with its exciting shape is also a good idea. To cheat the bust size a little bigger, come Push-ups or the so-called balconette for use. Both lift the breasts, making them appear larger and even fuller.

Underwired and full-cup bras for large breasts

If a woman has more “wood in front of the hut”, we recommend one supportive bra with wide straps and an equally wide underbust band. The full-cup cups enclose the bust, shaping it and giving it good support. Likewise, if you have a cup size C, D or more, you should look for a bra that:

has a high center bar

has a wide back strap

Has supporting brackets

Whether you choose a hard shell bra or a model made of soft fabric depends on your personal preferences.

Which panties flatter which figure?

In addition to the bra, another accessory is crucial when choosing underwear: the panties. Here, too, the question of the right model arises due to the large selection. To answer this, look at your body type:

If you are one of the curvy ladies, you should include sensual hips high-waisted pants good in scene. These emphasize a narrow waist and can distract from problem areas on the lower abdomen or bottom. If you want to hide your curves a bit, you can alternatively choose a body.

Belong to women’s underwear for all figure types Classic high-leg briefs. The high waistband hides a possible stomach area. At the same time, they draw attention to the smooth and supple legs. Thanks to the high leg cut, these appear longer, so that the body is visually stretched. This means that these panties are also recommended for small women.

Ladies with narrow hips and a small tummy can Waist briefs or jazz pants grasp. Models made of a firmer material make sense. A high cotton content helps shape the figure without constricting it. To ensure that the panty waistband does not cut in, designs with ribbon lace are a good choice.

For women with short or slightly wider legs slim briefs with high leg cut suitable. Thongs or thongs with a waistband that sits high on the hips also look delicate and feminine. They make the legs appear longer.

