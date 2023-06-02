Home » With three advances, the date of the Cordoba League starts this Friday
Entertainment

With three advances, the date of the Cordoba League starts this Friday

by admin
With three advances, the date of the Cordoba League starts this Friday

The Cordovan Football League Matchday 15 of the 2023 Opening Tournament will be played between Friday and Saturday, in Primera A and B, with three previews that will start the action.

This Friday, in Primera A, Cibi will play receiving Belgrano, from 7:00 p.m.

And in the promotion there will be two more advances: Lasallano-Banfield, from 9:00 p.m. and on the LCF field, and Defensores Central Córdoba-Atlético Carlos Paz (at 8:00 p.m.).

Already on Saturday, for Zone A of Primera A they will play from 4:00 p.m.: Racing-Villa Azalais, Las Palmas-Avellaneda, All Boys-Universitario and Camioneros-Amsurrbac.

For Zone B, on Saturday at 4:00 p.m., the following will be measured: Almirante Brown-Unión San Vicente, Atalaya-Argentino Peñarol, Los Andes-Juniors (behind closed doors), Libertad-Barrio Parque and Escuela Presidente Roca-Instituto.

In First B, on Saturday from 4 pm there will be the following cottages: San Lorenzo-Dep. Alberdi, The Union-Independent, Villa Siburu-Hurricane, Youth B° Commercial-Def. Juvenile, Dep. North-Workshops, Union Florida-Bella Vista, El Carmen-Central Street and Medea-Las Flores.

Zone A of Primera is led by Las Palmas with 31 points, followed by Universitario (30) and Truckers (25). In Zone B, Juniors lead with 36 units, followed by Peñarol (28) and Escuela (27).

In the ascent, meanwhile, the pointer of Zone A is Villa Siburu (29 points) and in Zone B he commands Talleres (39 points).

See also  Monaco, European car capital: from 6 September the new Motor Show

You may also like

About the official announcement of “Knives in the...

René Bacco, the well-remembered host of “El informe,...

From on-site “burning” to off-site performance market, adding...

The Nation promised to cede the place of...

De Loredo confirmed that El Sukaria will be...

Information about Fan Bingbing’s fair and smooth skin...

Ceferino Reato on dollarization: “It’s like cutting off...

What happened to Zhao Benshan’s photo as a...

A fire devoured a bus on Route 3,...

Relevant information about Little Shenyang Xiaosan who revealed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy