With three advances, the date of the Cordoba League starts this Friday

The Cordovan Football League Matchday 15 of the 2023 Opening Tournament will be played between Friday and Saturday, in Primera A and B, with three previews that will start the action.

This Friday, in Primera A, Cibi will play receiving Belgrano, from 7:00 p.m.

And in the promotion there will be two more advances: Lasallano-Banfield, from 9:00 p.m. and on the LCF field, and Defensores Central Córdoba-Atlético Carlos Paz (at 8:00 p.m.).

Already on Saturday, for Zone A of Primera A they will play from 4:00 p.m.: Racing-Villa Azalais, Las Palmas-Avellaneda, All Boys-Universitario and Camioneros-Amsurrbac.

For Zone B, on Saturday at 4:00 p.m., the following will be measured: Almirante Brown-Unión San Vicente, Atalaya-Argentino Peñarol, Los Andes-Juniors (behind closed doors), Libertad-Barrio Parque and Escuela Presidente Roca-Instituto.

In First B, on Saturday from 4 pm there will be the following cottages: San Lorenzo-Dep. Alberdi, The Union-Independent, Villa Siburu-Hurricane, Youth B° Commercial-Def. Juvenile, Dep. North-Workshops, Union Florida-Bella Vista, El Carmen-Central Street and Medea-Las Flores.

Zone A of Primera is led by Las Palmas with 31 points, followed by Universitario (30) and Truckers (25). In Zone B, Juniors lead with 36 units, followed by Peñarol (28) and Escuela (27).

In the ascent, meanwhile, the pointer of Zone A is Villa Siburu (29 points) and in Zone B he commands Talleres (39 points).