ROME – Not only the possible revocation of the license for life for those who drive drunk or under the influence of drugs. In the revision of the Highway Code announced these days by the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini, the tightening could also affect the mechanism of fines, inserting the principle of proportionality between the driver’s income and the penalties to be paid. All this will be addressed in the discussion on the Highway Code whose table will be convened on December 21 when the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport will meet to discuss it, Matteo Salvini, the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi and the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara.

December 12, 2022



Linking the amount of the fine to the income of the driver who committed the violation would be a real revolution in Italy and would certainly give room for much controversy. But there are countries in the world where, at least in terms of speeding, the penalty proportionate to the wallet is already a reality. These are mostly Northern European countries. Germany, Denmark, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Belgium and Finland, for example, are among them.

The last to adopt this system was the United Kingdom in 2017, where infringements are categorized in increasing order of severity. And the fine varies between 25% and 175% of the motorist’s weekly income, with a maximum limit, however, set at 2,500 pounds for a violation committed on the motorway and 1,000 on other roads. In Finland, however, there is no limit and the fine can reach one sixteenth of the monthly salary. For this reason, in 2009, a motorist had to shell out 125,000 euros for driving a stretch of road at 51 km/h.

The Australian website Budget Direct took care of analyzing the amounts of penalties for exceeding the speed limits in the world and the methods for adopting the measures, drawing up a ranking of the highest fines. Scrolling through it, we learn that the European record belongs to a Swedish tourist, who in 2010 with his Mercedes SLS AMG traveled along the A12 between Bern and Lausanne at 290 km per hour, or 170 km/h over the limit permitted in Switzerland. The stunt cost him around 677 thousand euros, well more than the value of the car.

But not always the heaviest fines are linked to crazy speeds. In Belgium, for example, in 2019 a motorist had to pay 200,000 euros just to drive past a speed camera at 72 km/h in an area with a 50 km/h limit. To make a comparison, in Italy he would have paid between 168 and 674 euros and they would have deducted three points from his license. According to the analysis by Budget Direct, Switzerland, Finland and Austria lead the ranking of the highest fines for speeding in Europe.

But even Italy is not joking about the ‘expensive fines’. Our country conquers the fourth position despite the sanctions being fixed and not adequate for income. On the other hand, the amounts of fines for speeding do not exceed 60 euros in Russia and Ukraine, where, however, the average per capita income is much lower than in Italy. Looking at the other continents, it turns out that in North America the USA, where the sanctions vary from state to state, has the highest fines. The most expensive fine was that of about 1,770 euros issued in Oregon. On the other hand, there is Cuba where the fine for speeding reaches around 2.2 euros.

In South America, the heaviest penalties are in Argentina, where you can disburse up to the equivalent of 3,270 euros, while in Paraguay the fines reach a maximum of 12 euro cents. In the Middle East, Asia and Oceania, the most severe countries with transgressors are Lebanon (with fines reaching 1,756 euros) and Australia, where in New South Wales the penalties reach around 1,500 euros. The ‘cheapest’ countries for fines are Thailand, Pakistan (both with 13.20 euros), Nepal (11.50 euros) and Syria (just 7 euro cents). In Africa it ranges from Uganda, where a speeding fine can reach 1,500 euros, to Zimbabwe where it is 1.50 euros, and in Sudan just 6 euro cents.