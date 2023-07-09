without brake, the sequence of street fights between young people continues

The violence that would have surrounded the crime of Joaquín Sperani (14), last week in the city of Laboulaye, in the southeast of the province of Córdoba, once again put the focus on the situation of lack of protection that many adolescents go through when there is harassment, bullying or peer aggression.

According to what was investigated by Judge Sebastián Moro, in charge of the case, Joaquín would have found his death at the hands of another teenager, a minor and unimputable, his classmate from high school.

Almost simultaneously with this aberrational event, videos of confrontations between groups of adolescents in the city of Córdoba were released, which, for various reasons, broke into pitched fights.

This is added, in turn, to a worrying string of serious fights between young people that have occurred in recent times in the streets of the Capital and in the interior of Cordoba.

Several of these cases have ended with deaths and injuries.

At the beginning of the year, for example, a teenager was attacked by a mob that had stolen his cap in the vicinity of the dressage festival site in Jesús María. For the crime of Agustín Ávila (16) there are several accused adolescents, including minors.

In the provincial capital, researchers who closely follow footage of street fights have warned that the problem may become more acute.

The Police intercede, but they do so when the conflict has already developed, generally.

Videos that highlight aggression among adolescents

In recent days, cell phone videos have been recorded -some images were even collected by the protagonists themselves- clashes between groups of adolescents in the San Vicente neighborhood, another brawl between young people inside and outside a nightclub, a street racket in a shopping mall and also another confrontation in the middle of Vélez Sársfield avenue in Córdoba. They are only some cases of a sequence that does not stop.

The causes of the fights are diverse. In the case of clashes inside the nightclubs (sources close to the sector warn that they are more frequent than is believed) they are linked to the excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs.

Several bowlers also warn that in some areas the fights they record hide dramas that have been going on since before.

However, in the confrontations that were observed in the neighborhoods, the sources consulted said that “there is a fight between ‘gangs'” and warned that “it is already very common for two antagonistic groups to meet to fight in the city.”

They assure that most of the time these confrontations are not recorded.

In these cases, police sources consulted agree, the fights can become a confrontation that lasts over time.

Several cases have ended with gunshots and stabbings.

“We always talk about boys whose ages range from 14 to 18 years old. They get hold of each other because of problems at the dance, on the court or because of old scores between families,” said a spokesperson linked to the investigation of these clashes.

The fight in the neighborhoods and the drama of “the gangs”

“Gangs are born in a corner of a neighborhood and they get bigger. They can become a group from an entire neighborhood or from a particular area,” said a young man from a bar in the southeast area of ​​the city, more precisely from the Yapeyú neighborhood.

Confrontations arise when antagonistic factions meet in the same place. This meeting can be casual or arranged,

“In Instagram the ‘muddle’ begins (the discussion or the exchange of threats) and someone ‘agitates’ another to fight. They set up a place and fall with the whole gang,” said one of the adolescents who was present during the fight that took place in front of a mall in the southern zone.

What is sought, they said, is to settle who “dominates” a certain area. This is equivalent to occupying a physical space in the city. It also happens among high school students.

“For example, if you win the fight you can stay in the corner where you always stop. If you lose, you have to send yourself to move or you have to fight again. Or if someone from another group goes to your course, the one who loses, in general, doesn’t bother you anymore,” said another teenager who agreed to speak.

Police sources close to the investigation of these facts differentiate the fights that occur inside the dance halls and the nightclubs from the street fights. The first events, they say, are usually spontaneous and fleeting.

On the other hand, fights organized in different areas of the city can continue to be replicated.

Several times, the confrontations have been due to cell phone thefts inside nightclubs, dances, parties and other night events.

Saint Vincent: an unexpected conflict scenario

Months ago, the San Vicente neighborhood center warned that the Mariano Moreno square (better known as the ‘market square’), located at 2800 San Jerónimo street, had become an “open-air bowling alley”.

In that scenario, there were frequent fights between the teenagers.

The municipal authorities of the city ordered to carry out separate procedures that had the support of the Police. Thus they managed to dismantle what was happening there.

But the fights moved to the Lavalle square, in San Jerónimo street at 3200 in the same southeast area of ​​the capital city.

“They are two bars that have always had a fight. One of them is led by a girl. They crossed paths with another gang and a disaster ensued,” said sources in the sector.

As a result of the confrontations detected last Sunday, July 2, different strategies are being studied to prevent an event like this from happening again.

In the video that recorded the fight, you can see a group of police interceding, but unable to stop the violence given the large number of people involved.

One of the possibilities could be the advancement of the municipal operations of “safe corridors” that operate in the area of ​​Parque Sarmiento, in the downtown area of ​​the city.

The mall that became a “wrestling” ring

Several residents of a shopping center on the southern strip of the city of Córdoba assured that the fights at the main door of the place are “everyday.”

“The confrontations are provoked because someone likes the same girl as someone else, or because they act ‘choros’ (they threaten others). It’s like saying “you got mean”. They are boys from many neighborhoods who are part of different gangs,” said one of the people who was part of the most recent fight.

Also, he assured, the same thing happens when two girls like the same boy. “They are kids my age: between 12 and 15 years old. We grab punches and everything stays there. That place (the doors of the mall) is like a wrestling ring for us, ”she said.

Asked about the danger of the matter and the violent way of resolving conflicts, the young man raised a dilemma that seemed to have no way out: “If you don’t defend yourself, they come and run over you.”

“They have been meeting more and more often, usually on Sundays. They are ‘flaites’ boys, that’s how we call ourselves. They wear caps, they fight and steal and they can be distinguished because they put their bangs to the side,” added another source who recorded one of the videos.

According to the voices, the problem seems to be in its beginnings, rather than in its final stage. The Police and Justice point out that on numerous occasions drug use ends up being a factor in the reiteration of serious episodes of urban violence that take place at night and early in the morning in the Capital.

