Without filters, this is how celebrities look on the DNI

Without filters, this is how celebrities look on the DNI

in the middle of the elections STEP 2023 one of those who already took center stage during the day were the Famous. Most of them are usually known only with makeup or, in the case of social networks, with filters.

However, when taking the photo for the ID They usually appear clean-faced, with few touch-ups and with not so good lighting.

In this context, a Twitter user decided to share the doc pictures of top celebrities and the post, since it is a couple of years old, went viral again.

So, @LaFotoDelDNI, the Twitter user Gathers the documents of entertainment figures such as Florencia Peña, Wanda Nara, Matías Martin and China Suárezamong others.

From the account they were in charge of ensuring that the posts are made “always with the greatest respect to each other”.

Alexander Fantino, Pia Show and Sabrina Garciarena. William Francella, Chino Darin and Marcelo Tinelli. China Suarez, Lali Esposito and Peter Lanzani. Paul Echarri, Chano Charpentier and Nancy Dupla. Zaira Nara, Wanda Nara and Nazarena Velez. Barbie Velez, Amalia Granata and Cintia Fernandez.

