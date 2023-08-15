Without leaders or drivers, Together for Change analyzes how to continue in Córdoba after the defeat

Like the boxer who receives an accurate uppercut, Together for Change still does not understand what happened to him in Córdoba, the province where he was born eight years ago; and where the coalition was left without natural, unquestionable leaders, with the internal ones barely contained by the “fright.”

Yesterday, while the local Juntos por el Cambio franchise was trying to recover from the defeat, the PRO leaders uploaded data on a form to find out how the list of national Deputies that they will present in October will look like.

For now, by 1,200 votes, Pedro Dellarossa, who headed Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s list, would be third on the list led by the radical Luis Picat, a ticket that will have businesswoman Belén Avico as its second candidate, without political filming.



With the result in place, radicalism seems to be the hardest hit internally: Gerardo Morales and Martín Lousteau, president and vice president of the party, lost the respective terminals of Ramón Mestre and Rodrigo de Loredo.

The Radical Civic Union reaches this juncture “without a figure to order or lead” the “gathering of tribes” that still does not know how to organize itself against the disbandment.

“Radicalism has become a machine for crushing leadership, so a collegiate management model must be set up that includes the different sectors,” says a radical leader who reviews the list of losers this year.

The range for this hypothetical collegiate table is so wide that it seems unfeasible: it includes from the traditional caciques –Mestre, De Loredo and Mario Negri– to the rector Jhon Boretto and the Ombudsman, Mario Decara –both with institutional responsibilities–; from the mayors that could be led by Marcos Ferrer –if he wins the election in Río Tercero–, to new departmental legislators like Gustavo Bottasso.

Javier Bee Sellares, delegate of Corrientes Governor Gustavo Valdés, one of the few radicals who saved the clothes from the Milei wave, also asks for a chair at that supposed table, a result that projects him nationally after the failure of Gerardo Morales and Martín Lousteau, the defeated leaders of national radicalism.



In this anarchic radicalism, the only ordering factor that appears is the “shock” at a victory for Javier Milei; a variable with an expiration date: October 22, in the first round, or the November ballot, if Patricia Bullrich reaches that instance.

“Radicalism will turn to the right, with the sole mission of making Bullrich grow against Milei,” says one of the Cordoba leaders who is analyzing the future of the party without an undisputed political leader.

“Because of how the stage turned out, Bullrich is the center today,” the Cordovan radicals who were with Rodríguez Larreta until Sunday began to say, accommodating the speech.

The yellow internal

For now, the centrality of the PRO will be for Laura Rodríguez Machado, Bullrich’s campaign manager, who was ratified as coordinator until October 22.

In the PRO they warn that, for the campaign, the radicals will join in droves due to the “fear of being left with nothing” if Bullrich wins, something that is mathematically possible.

“Radicalism lives on the glories of the past, but it does not have the capacity to get out of its permanent internship, much less to generate a new leader, an emerging one”, is the analysis carried out at the PRO headquarters.



The intern driven by the PRO’s inability to resolve the succession without bleeding to death exposed the precarious structure that the yellow party has in Córdoba. In this context, the expectation that the president of the party will reach La Rosada is the great factor of order.

Finally, the other unknown is what role Luis Juez will have, who divided his troops for the inmate, preserving himself.

Although PRO and radicals consider that Judge, beyond his intention, is not in a position to lead the coalition in the future, he feels, he tells his people, that the defeat is not his 100 percent responsibility, but shared with De Loredo , for having “dropped” from the provincial formula. Although it is unverifiable, the story helps him to keep the exception alive.

The coalition knows that it remains as it is until October 22. Then it will be seen.

