Without Mbappé or Neymar, PSG starts its title defense in Ligue 1 this Saturday

Paris Saint Germain, the current champion of the French Ligue 1, will begin a new stage without the Argentine star Lionel Messi or his star Kylian Mbappé, the latter in conflict with the club, when they receive Lorient today in the outgoing match of the two that They will give continuity to the initial date.

The match will be played at the Parque de Los Príncipes stadium starting at 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time). Less surprising is the absence of Neymar, whom the club has already said that it does not have him for this season, as is the case with other players, such as the Italian Marco Verratti, also not called up for the match against Lorient.

In addition to his potential exit, Neymar had appeared in the medical report communicated on Friday by the club as in the process of recovering from a “viral syndrome”, which had caused him to train in the room, instead of with the rest of the group.

Yes, some of the reinforcements that PSG signed this summer are on the list, such as the Spanish Marco Asensio or the Portuguese Gonçalo Ramos. It is also the case of the Spanish goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, although except for surprise he will see it from the bench.

The incorporation of the French attacker Ousmane Dembélé, made official this morning despite the fact that his arrival from Barcelona had been considered almost done for days, did not arrive in time for this game.

Ligue 1 began yesterday with the draw between Nice and Lille (1-1) and will continue as follows:

. Hoy:

. At 12: Olympique de Marseille (Leonardo Balerdi)-Reims.

. At 16: PSG-Lorient.

. Domingo:

. At 8: Brest-Lens (Facundo Medina).

. At 10: Clermont-Mónaco; Montpellier-Le Havre and Nantes-Toulouse.

. At 12.05: Rennes-Metz.

. At 15.45: Racing de Strasbourg-Olympique de Lyon (Nicolás Tagliafico).

