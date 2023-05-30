Without resources before a wave of crimes

The feeling of insecurity that is breathed in Cipolletti has a solid argument: the lack of resources of the security forces to investigate crimes against property. The string of violent criminal acts, plus the theft of vehicles and covers aroused unusual concern in the town.

Especially in recent weeks with an escalation in robberies and thefts. Even in the San Pablo neighborhood they demanded the mayor’s intervention. The problem revealed the lack of resources for research since the Investigations brigade is decimated and is only dedicated to homicides.

“The investigation brigade has been involved in the Agustina Fernández case for more than a year. They don’t follow any other activity,” he confessed. a source close to the security forces of RIO NEGRO.

Since the summer the low investigative activity was an open secret. The tranquility of January was shaken by a series of robberies committed in middle-class neighborhoods. Crime took advantage of the absence of these families, who were forced to interrupt their vacations due to the robberies that occurred in the corridor of San Luis street, between Mariano Moreno and the Circunvalación.

Police inactivity was already noticeable. A family had to wait up to three days for the Criminalistics office to arrive, who were working on a homicide -unsolved so far- in the Cipolletti intake sector.

The Police, under absolute secrecyconfesses that they have no means and that they were trapped between Governor Arabela Carreras and future Governor Alberto Weretilneck. It is expected that, starting in December, the senator will deploy another security program for the city that was his springboard into provincial and national politics.

Who investigates the robberies in Cipolletti?: In the prevention police stations, in the investigation brigade

The Cipolletti police stations only do prevention work, as they explained. That’s why everything they call “accomplished crime” remains for the investigation brigade. However, This body investigates only homicides and is currently focused on the case of the medical student Agustina Fernández who has Pablo Parra as a detainee.

It is almost a syllogism. If the police stations do not investigate robberies and the brigade is dedicated to homicides, the conclusion is that nobody is investigating Cipolletti’s robberies.

“We have to be lucky, for example, that the entrance to a home is registered by a security camera and that there is a fingerprint, also registered in our database,” said a policeman who has been on the street for many years. That is why, for a long time, the citizens of Cipoleños have organized themselves in groups on social networks to warn about criminal acts in the city’s neighborhoods.

Without resources in the face of a wave of crimes: a motive for Catriel

The situation is not exclusive to Cipolletti, in the Alto Valle Oeste corridor, which goes from Catriel to Fernández Oro, lives a similar reality. The focus is on Cipolletti because it is the city with the highest population density, but at the northern gate of Patagonia, the lack of resources is more alarming.

In Catriel there is only one cell phone on the street. The Ninth police station has another motive, but they are in a mechanical workshop. In addition to a vehicle, they have a motorcycle to carry out prevention work.



