«Without this machine I could not live»

Through his Instagram account, this Wednesday, Silvina Luna He shared a video of about a minute and a half in which he showed, as a result of his health problems, the time when dialysis was performedand confessed, visibly moved, that «I couldn’t live without this machine«.

In the publication, the model and host revealed to her followers how she feels and stressed her gratitude for the opportunity to continue living and fighting, despite the adversities she had to go through in recent years. related to his state of health and a case of malpractice.

“I share this new routine in my life. At first I lived it with anguish for the new and unexpected, but then I went to a stage of acceptance of what it is. This machine that I have connected to me does the work of the kidneys. So feeling grateful. I couldn’t live without this machine.”said Luna, who in the images appears with her face half covered by a chinstrap.

In her presentation, the model explained the treatment routine that she must carry out: “I do this 3 times a week for 4 hours. Until I can transplant myself. I’m not on the list yet because other things have to be seen before. So with the idea of ​​continuing to come for a while longer, ”she explained.

Later, Silvina decided to speak about her emotional state and asked her followers for messages of support to face the complex situation: “Sometimes I get tired, everything hurts, I don’t get over it. This is day by day based on how I feel and organize the day. Send me good energy and we will come out of this”, she closed, invaded by emotions.

In just one hour, the post exceeded 40 thousand likes and received hundreds of comments from Silvina’s fans, family and friends, who expressed their unconditional and permanent support for this recovery process.

The aesthetic operation that changed everything

The health of Silvina Luna, who rose to fame for her remembered participation in the reality show Big Brother at the beginning of the century, deteriorated significantly after a case of malpractice in a cosmetic operation in 2010, by the plastic surgeon, Aníbal Lotocki.

Since then, he has been adding various consequences to his condition that gradually prevented him from continuing with his normal life, crossed by presentations, catwalks and television programs. In February of this year, it became known that he needed a kidney transplant and that he was on the waiting list of the National Central Single Coordinating Institute of Ablation and Implantation (Incucai).

