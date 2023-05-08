Wolford Wolford and N°21 new capsule series will be on sale soon

Wolford has teamed up with designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua and his brand N°21 to launch an exclusive new capsule collection. The collection includes a variety of luxury items, combining Wolford’s classic style and excellent quality with N°21’s modern aesthetic.

Alessandro Dell’Acqua is known for his exquisite and elegant designs and the perfect fusion of exquisite fabrics and modern silhouettes. His brand N°21 takes advantage of his unique sensuality and feminine romantic charm.

This collaboration brings together two brands that focus on craftsmanship details and relentless innovation. This series carefully presents Wolford’s rich experience in the field of intimate apparel and classic shapewear and the modern perspective of the N°21 brand, emphasizing the casual style suitable for different wearing scenarios.

The capsule collection includes a selection of basics: bodysuits, dresses and bodysuits in certified biodegradable materials, asymmetrical cuts and embellished with lace, each piece to further enhance the feminine form. Stockings, bras and panties are unique, refined and elegant, evoking wonderful memories. Leggings, skirts and jumpsuits are crafted in soft, stretchy vegan leather with a slimming function that defines the feminine form.

“We are delighted to be launching a capsule collection with Alessandro Dell’Acqua and N°21,” said Silvia Azzali, Wolford Chief Commercial Officer. “The common pursuit of excellent quality, exquisite craftsmanship and timeless classics has made this cooperation possible. It is a great honor to create together with N°21, combining the brand’s expertise with N°21’s unique aesthetic to present unique items.”

“Wolford is a legendary brand that has always been synonymous with excellence and innovation,” said Alessandro Dell’Acqua. “N°21’s focus on femininity and sensuality is very much in line with Wolford’s philosophy. Together, we aim to create cutting-edge collections that celebrate the beauty and strength of women while pushing the boundaries of design and sustainable craftsmanship.”

From May 4th, the N°21 x Wolford capsule collection will be available in Wolford and N°21 boutiques, wolfordshop.com and numeroventuno.com websites, as well as selected N°21 and Wolford overseas stores and multi-brand stores.