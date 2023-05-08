Home » Wolford Wolford and N°21 new capsule series will be on sale soon
Entertainment

Wolford Wolford and N°21 new capsule series will be on sale soon

by admin
Wolford Wolford and N°21 new capsule series will be on sale soon

Wolford has teamed up with designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua and his brand N°21 to launch an exclusive new capsule collection. The collection includes a variety of luxury items, combining Wolford’s classic style and excellent quality with N°21’s modern aesthetic.

Alessandro Dell’Acqua is known for his exquisite and elegant designs and the perfect fusion of exquisite fabrics and modern silhouettes. His brand N°21 takes advantage of his unique sensuality and feminine romantic charm.

This collaboration brings together two brands that focus on craftsmanship details and relentless innovation. This series carefully presents Wolford’s rich experience in the field of intimate apparel and classic shapewear and the modern perspective of the N°21 brand, emphasizing the casual style suitable for different wearing scenarios.

The capsule collection includes a selection of basics: bodysuits, dresses and bodysuits in certified biodegradable materials, asymmetrical cuts and embellished with lace, each piece to further enhance the feminine form. Stockings, bras and panties are unique, refined and elegant, evoking wonderful memories. Leggings, skirts and jumpsuits are crafted in soft, stretchy vegan leather with a slimming function that defines the feminine form.

“We are delighted to be launching a capsule collection with Alessandro Dell’Acqua and N°21,” said Silvia Azzali, Wolford Chief Commercial Officer. “The common pursuit of excellent quality, exquisite craftsmanship and timeless classics has made this cooperation possible. It is a great honor to create together with N°21, combining the brand’s expertise with N°21’s unique aesthetic to present unique items.”

“Wolford is a legendary brand that has always been synonymous with excellence and innovation,” said Alessandro Dell’Acqua. “N°21’s focus on femininity and sensuality is very much in line with Wolford’s philosophy. Together, we aim to create cutting-edge collections that celebrate the beauty and strength of women while pushing the boundaries of design and sustainable craftsmanship.”

See also  "Running Man" Liang Shican burst into tears when he won the grand prize! Affirmed at the SBS Performing Arts Awards: Thanks to the members and the program team for not giving up on me-KSD Korean Star Network (Celebrity)

From May 4th, the N°21 x Wolford capsule collection will be available in Wolford and N°21 boutiques, wolfordshop.com and numeroventuno.com websites, as well as selected N°21 and Wolford overseas stores and multi-brand stores.

You may also like

today will be the final arguments

Sasha Waltz and the “In C” obsession

Iran hangs two in a surge in executions

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cast...

The mayors of Neuquén were very far from...

War tarnishes Russia’s Victory Day plans

New Balance MADE in USA Launches New “Grey...

Federalism and the fight against the media and...

Javier Sanguinetti stopped being Banfield’s coach after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy