Wolfredt – IIII

About ten years ago Margus Voolpriit called his solo project Wolfredt into life. Two solo albums focused on progressive, all-instrumental post-rock… and yet the Estonian found that more input could mean more ideas and melodies. That’s how it became a complete band, which released a powerful, intense concept work with the dark “Tides”. Since then, even more gloom has set in, not least due to deep cuts and heavy losses. „IIII“ develops the now familiar sound further and dares to use significantly more depth.

“Terra Nullius” impressively demonstrates how far the quartet has now come. For nine minutes they skilfully play with limits and expectations, including a high addiction factor. The emphatically long, detailed structure thrives on precision and feeling, initially laying layer after layer before a first caesura leads on the wrong track. Unexpected heaviness and almost monstrous distortion as well as exceptionally used vocals – screams of pure despair – drive the atmosphere to the proverbial boiling point. In the last few minutes, Wolfredt surprise with groove on the way to the inevitable collapse.

But it can also be quite different, as the first half of “The Original Android” proves. Calm, meandering sound spheres strive for soundtrack atmosphere, even a little ambient flair mixes in. Towards the end the action goes through the roof once again, angry and yet so sweet. On the other hand, the video release “Under The Spell” strives for more urgency. There is no big preliminary banter, a kind of leitmotif crystallizes relatively quickly and takes over the reins. Even a short breath in the middle doesn’t detract from the intensive presentation.

“IIII” challenges in the best sense of the word without overwhelming, because Wolfredt combine the familiar with a fresh breeze. Of course, the fourth work of the Estonians – the second as a band – is to be understood in the classic post-rock tradition and plays with classic, established elements. At the same time, the prog approach cannot be dismissed out of hand, paired with more groove, crushing heaviness and even occasional screams. Wolfredt dare a lot and thus land a complete success – exciting evolution with charm and aspiration.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 04/28/2023

Available from: Moment of Collapse Records (Broken Silence)

