Wolves – Grieghallen 20180528 – HeavyPop.at

Grieghallen 20180528: Has been on video platforms as a bootleg for a long time, and has also been officially processed since the 2020 streaming edition of the festival Wolves Due to popular demand, the recording of their 2018 performance in their native Norway as a physical version.

On May 28, 2018, the tour of the recently (finally?) reborn as a perfect synthwave pop band took place Wolves a provisional zenith on Bergen International Festivalon which Kristoffer Rygg and Co. celebrated their 2017 double The Assassination of Julius Caesar (in its entirety, but not chronologically) and So the glory of the world (exclusive The Power of Love) celebrated.

The live implementations seem more compact at the same time and, expanded by a few layers, also have more space: Rygg performs superbly vocally (also with occasional female soul backing support), but subjectively the drums and percussion could have a bit more pressure.

If there were no other argument for this recording, the 18 minute monolith version would be Coming Home against this background, an absolute. But it also offers other things Grieghallen 20180528 enough added value to make fans’ hearts beat faster.

The wonderfully longing Southern Gothic emphasized as well as the spherical, percussive flickering Echo Chamber (Room of Tears) funky the subtle 80s guitar licks, 1969 ripples elegiacally dreamier and in So Falls the World A piano reinforces the pensive melancholy and later releases the reins into the dance floor, where the hypnotic soul drive of Rolling Stone takes with you. Great material, competently preserved.

In any case, the sporadically captured mood in the audience seems good, a few intermediate announcements eliminate the distance, and there is also a concise, clear sound.

If the stoic slo-mo disco Transverberation to the ambient, majestically blossoming drama New angel with sacred chorale singing provides an uplifting transition and Bring Out Your Dead creates a cinematographic mood of optimism, it also offers such a complete climax that you can already understand why Wolves afterwards with Flowers of Evil made it a bit comfortable.

