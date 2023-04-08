Home Entertainment Woman uses deceased son’s sperm as a surrogate-Look-中工网
Original title: Woman uses deceased son’s sperm to conceive child

According to reports, the 68-year-old Spanish actress Ana (Ana Obregón) recently revealed that she used the sperm of her deceased son to give birth to a son named San The baby girl of Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón. The move has sparked intense legal and ethical controversy in Spain. According to reports, it is not clear who the biological mother of the baby girl is. Anna said that there are documents to prove that according to US law, she is the legal mother of the child. “But this baby girl is not my daughter, but my granddaughter.” Anna said. It is reported that Anna’s son Aless died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 27. According to Anna, before Allers received treatment, the doctor encouraged him to preserve his sperm. “Bringing children to the world was the wish of Alles during his lifetime.”

