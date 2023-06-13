Home » woman with serious injuries due to a collision between a motorcycle and a bus
Entertainment

woman with serious injuries due to a collision between a motorcycle and a bus

by admin
woman with serious injuries due to a collision between a motorcycle and a bus

A serious crash took place on the morning of this Tuesday the 13th in Villa Nueva, when at 6 o’clock a motorcycle collided with a bus at the intersection of Libertad and Córdoba avenues.

From the Córdoba Police they indicated that the causes of the accident are trying to be established, but the motorcyclist was the one who suffered serious injuries.

This is a 22-year-old woman who was driving a Zanella ZB-110 motorcycle that, after the impact with the Moreno Viajes company bus, had to be transferred to the Pasteur Hospital.

At the institution, he was diagnosed with serious injuries: a fractured left wrist and left femur.

It was learned that the bus was driven by a 44-year-old man from Villa María who was on a tour for a private company.

The Police carried out the corresponding actions that were made available to the Second Shift Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Juliana Companys.

See also  [Strugglers are youthful, front-line story]Miao Yanyan: live a wonderful life with the sun jqknews

You may also like

Kenya awards long distance runner Kipyegon $35,000 and...

US, Cormac McCarthy died: the author of “The...

How much did the blue dollar close at...

They deny the measure of force of the...

Tragic death: Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passed...

Oil price tops $69 as China seeks to...

Why do the leaders want to suspend them?

I recommended Lucas Beltrán to Madrid, but they...

The Correo Argentino platform for SMEs exceeded one...

What the autopsy revealed of the man who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy