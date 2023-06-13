woman with serious injuries due to a collision between a motorcycle and a bus

A serious crash took place on the morning of this Tuesday the 13th in Villa Nueva, when at 6 o’clock a motorcycle collided with a bus at the intersection of Libertad and Córdoba avenues.

From the Córdoba Police they indicated that the causes of the accident are trying to be established, but the motorcyclist was the one who suffered serious injuries.

This is a 22-year-old woman who was driving a Zanella ZB-110 motorcycle that, after the impact with the Moreno Viajes company bus, had to be transferred to the Pasteur Hospital.

At the institution, he was diagnosed with serious injuries: a fractured left wrist and left femur.

It was learned that the bus was driven by a 44-year-old man from Villa María who was on a tour for a private company.

The Police carried out the corresponding actions that were made available to the Second Shift Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Juliana Companys.