While waiting for the Oscars, one of the great protagonists of the ceremony arrives in our cinemas: “Women Talking” by Sarah Polley, nominated for best film and for best adapted screenplay.

In this second category it also has excellent chances of winning, given the strength of the remarkable script written by the director herself and based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

At the basis of the latter, however, there was a chilling news story, taken up on the pages and then also adapted in the film: in a Mennonite community in Bolivia, the women of the colony woke up to discover that they had been raped in their sleep. If they initially thought that the cause was mysterious demons, they soon discovered that at the origin there was a powerful anesthetic given to them by the men of the group to be able to take advantage of their bodies.

Despite the obvious differences, this tragic episode is taken up by Sarah Polley to create a deeply committed and political film, which focuses on the consequences of that discovery and on the right of the protagonists to choose what to do: whether to stay in the colony and fight, or to escape .

A refined photograph

Despite some over-studied passages, “Women Talking” is an intense and thought-provoking experience, set almost exclusively in a single space where the female characters (plus a male one called to report what they are saying) can freely discuss of the situation. The strength of the screenplay is dominant, but there is also a considerable weight there is also a refined photography and well accompanied by a sinuous soundtrack that helps the viewer’s involvement.