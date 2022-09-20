Home Entertainment “Women’s Negotiation” released stills luxurious lineup rave reviews | Women’s Negotiation_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News Beijing September 20th news, according to foreign media reports, the luxury lineup new film “Women’s Negotiation” released stills, the film received good reviews after its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival, December It will be released on a small scale in North America on the 2nd, and will be expanded on December 25th.

Frances McDormand starring & producing, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jesse Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle MacLeod and more .

Sarah Polley (“Waltz,” “Waltz”) directed & written, produced by MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Miriam Toews, it tells the story of hundreds of women sexually assaulted for years in a remote religious colony, and some women learn that they were being drugged and attacked by men in their own community.

To protect themselves and their daughters from further harm, the women decided to take steps to try and raise enough money. But they are all illiterate, know nothing about the world outside their community, and don’t even speak the language of their country. They have little time to choose: stay in the only world they know, or dare to flee.

Published in 2018, the novel has been named Book of the Year by authoritative publications including The New York Times Book Review, NPR, The Washington Post, Slate Magazine, Publishers Weekly, and more.

