Women’s World Cup: a player denied greetings to her rival and rumors of a love triangle broke out

The Australian team, host of the Women’s World Cup, managed to keep the first three points in their area by beating Ireland 1-0. However, a personal controversy also emerged from that party, since a player denied the greeting to her rival and rumors of a love triangle broke out.

The extra-sporting event was carried out in the previous one by the Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn, who for years was a partner of her teammate, captain Katie McCabe. In the game that pitted them against Australia, Littlejohn refused to shake hands with forward Caitlin Foordwho recently went on holiday to Ibiza with McCabe.

Littlejohn and McCabe were one of Ireland’s most recognizable sporting couples, with seven years relationship, but McCabe confirmed their separation a few days ago, referring to her in the past tense. For her part, Foord shares a team with McCabe: they play for Arsenal of the UK Premier League and, in addition, he also announced his single status recently, after splitting with Swiss midfielder and Arsenal teammate Lia Walti.

Just a few days after the confirmation of the separation of the couple from the Irish national team, the Australian Foord was photographed in Ibiza with McCabe. However, it turned out that it was a group trip of friends and from their environment they assured that this link was not related to the break with Littlejohn.

Caitlin Foord (left) in Ibiza with friends and Katie McCabe (right)

However, images of the traditional handshake greeting denied to the Australian traveled the world, as did the media version. Daily Mailin which they assure that, at the end of the game, there was a crossing between both players and which teammates had to physically separate themdue to Littlejohn’s aggressiveness.

The technical director of the Irish national team was consulted about this matter, but she was reluctant to comment on what happened and, when interviewed by the newspaper Independenthe limited himself to insisting on the pride how he feels about his midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn. However the Daily Mail insisted that a source close to the team said: “It is clear that there is still some strain around Littlejohn, which seems to have spilled over a bit on Thursday night.”

FIFA authorities predicted that the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia will break audience records and public presence in the stadiumsin a sign of the growth of women’s soccer.

“The eyes of the world will be here. We hope to reach a quarter of the world‘s population, 2 billion peoplethat they will see at least one game”, highlighted the FIFA general secretary, Fatma Samouraat a press conference in Auckland.

Samoura also highlighted that “this tournament will be the first Women’s World Cup organized by two confederations, the first in the southern hemispherethe first with 32 teams, eight of them rookies”.

The leader assured that Tickets sold for the Cup already exceed those of the previous World Cup, in France, with 1,375,000 already in place and many more available. “It will be the Women’s World Cup with the most attendance,” she remarked. However, means New Zealanders reported low sales for matches on their territoryNot so in Australia, the other host country.

For example, all 80,000 tickets for Australia’s first game against Ireland in Sydney on Thursday were already sold out, while for the opening game, which pitted New Zealand against Norway on Thursday at Auckland’s 50,000-capacity Eden Park, tickets were completely unsold.

According to data from the organization, of the 1,375,000 tickets sold until Wednesday, only 320,000 correspond to the matches that will be played in New Zealand, including all those in the first phase of the United States, current champion and great favorite for the title.

Given this, Infantino addressed a specific message to the population of New Zealand so that they come out to support women’s football. “It’s not too late, We need themcome watch the games”, launched the boss of world football to New Zealand journalists.

