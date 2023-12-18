Wong Kar-Wai’s Drama “Flowers” Set to Make a Stunning Debut

Wong Kar-Wai Announces New Drama “Flowers” Based on Award-Winning Novel

Acclaimed director Wong Kar-Wai has announced his first drama, “Flowers”, based on the novel of the same name by Jin Yucheng and winner of the Mao Dun Literary Award. The play is written by Qin Wen, with Bao Dexi as the visual director, and stars Hu Ge in the leading role. Additionally, Ma Yili, Tang Yan, and Xin Zhilei join the cast as the heroines of the play. Set to be the New Year’s Eve drama of 2023-2024, “Flowers” will be available exclusively on Tencent Video on December 27.

The drama is set in Shanghai during the 1990s and follows the story of A Bao, played by Hu Ge, as he rises to power in the bustling city. The story revolves around the struggle for success and the relationships between characters, offering a glimpse into the vibrant and dynamic era.

The trailers and theme poster for the series have been released, captivating the public and generating widespread interest. Director Wong Kar-Wai provided a special interpretation of the trailers, emphasizing the representation of the era and the characters’ personal struggles.

The drama also features a strong female cast, with Ma Yili, Tang Yan, and Xin Zhilei in prominent roles. Their characters are intertwined with A Bao’s journey, adding depth and dimension to the storyline.

“Flowers” will be launched in a bilingual version, featuring an authentic Shanghai-language version as well as a Mandarin version to accommodate viewers across the country.

With the anticipation building for “Flowers”, audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of the drama, which is poised to showcase the talent of the cast and crew and bring to life the vivid and captivating story set in Shanghai’s flourishing 1990s.