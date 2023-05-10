Home » WOODS OF DESOLATION – The Falling Tide
WOODS OF DESOLATION
The Falling Tide
(Black Metal)

Label: Season Of Mist
Format: (LP)

Release: 09.12.2022

TRELLDOM, THE BLACK, DOEDHEIMSGARD – wild, impetuous shooting with moderate sound quality and a pleasantly loud bass. That would be my elevator speech for this album. The special feature is the singing, which WOODS OF DESOLATION is a very special one. Squawking, nagging and full of agony. Comparable to BURZUM. Cold – that’s it. D., the man behind this project, describes the music himself as “Atmospheric Black Metal”.

On drums and keyboards is Vlad von DRUDKH heard on “The Falling Tide”. Especially with a song like “Beneath A Sea Of Stars” I find that you can easily hear whether a drummer is playing his idea directly or everything is programmed. The sound, which was initially described as moderately high-quality, shows its strength here in particular. Nothing is overproduced, everything sounds so natural and harsh.

The songs themselves exude absolute sadness and hopelessness. It’s been a long time since an album has touched me so much, even made me sad. I can’t always listen to “The Falling Tide” as it inevitably pulls the listener (me) down emotional deep waters. And what should I say? I like it very much. “The Passing” can serve as a very good example in the middle. Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps.

Only “Anew”, the last song, exudes something like hope. Hoping that everything can still be fine. My hope is that there will be a follow-up album soon. I don’t want to and can’t let a special song stand out, because they are all good and consistent. Listen, preferably in one go.

Tracklist „The Falling Tide“:

1. Far From Here
2. Beneath A Sea Of Stars
3. Illumination
4. The Falling Tide
5. The Passing…
6. Anew
Total playing time: 36:24

Band-Links:

WOODS OF DESOLATION - Sorh
LineUp:
D. (Vocals, Guitars, Bass)
Guests:
Vlad (Drums, Keys)
9.5
