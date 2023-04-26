“Wool Wars” released a special edition of the truth will trigger a crisis | Wool Wars_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“The War of Wool”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, the well-known science fiction adaptation series “Wool Wars” starring Rebecca Ferguson released a special episode, sometimes the truth can not be exchanged for freedom, on May 5 Apple TV+ launched.

Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common also star, Morten Tydum (The Imitation Game, Passengers) directs, Graham Yost ( “Fire Detective” and “Band of Brothers”) operate with a total of 10 episodes.

Based on the best-selling science fiction series of the same name by Hugh Howie, set in a disrupted, toxic future where a community exists hundreds of floors deep in a massive underground silo where men and women live in a society of rules and regulations Here, everything related to “going out” has become a fatal taboo.

Ferguson plays Juliet, an independent and hard-working engineer who also serves as an executive producer; Robbins plays Bernard, an IT executive, who joins Juliet’s team; Oyelowo plays Sheriff Holston, and Jones plays his wife Ellie Sen, who works in the IT department; Common plays Sims, the head of the judicial security department.

Hugh Howey has been creating the series since 2011, when he first wrote The War of the Wool as an independent short story and published it on the Kindle Direct Publishing platform. After the series gained some popularity, he started working on more creations. Hugh Howie has sold international copyrights since 2012, and the film adaptation rights have been acquired by Twentieth Century Fox. Hugh Howie and Simon & Schuster enter into an agreement for approximately half a million dollars to sell the print rights to the books in the Wool series in the United States and Canada, with Howie retaining the right to publish follow-ups to the Wool series online right.

The world has been destroyed and there is only billowing yellow sand left. The remaining people can only confirm the situation on the ground from the monitor in the shelter called the bunker. Because of old age, Janss, the head of the bunker, began to make the last bunker inspection with the same old security officer, and went to visit his preferred successor, Joey, who agreed to take over the post of security officer. After Joey started working as a security officer, she began to investigate the murder case not long ago, and accidentally revealed the inside story of the bunker.

The earth is barren, and the last humans live underground. The verdant world with fresh air has long been a legend, and the cameras exposed from the ground in the bunker only return hazy scenes. In this 144-story bunker, order is maintained by a series of lies and strict rules. Every love is at the price of a lifetime; every new life is exchanged for death. Here, everything related to “going out” has become a fatal taboo. There is only one way to “get out”: get out of the bunker, scrub the lens, and die in the poisonous miasma.

Once you break the most stringent rules and say “I want to go out” in public, you have to get out of the floodgate leading to “outside”. With the giant display on the top wall of the bunker, you can see bodies strewn across the dunes “outside”, so why does anyone still want to “get out” every once in a while? If the lies don’t kill you, the truth will…

