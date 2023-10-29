Home » Words take on meaning the dresser
Entertainment

Words take on meaning the dresser

by admin
Words take on meaning the dresser

The haiku of the Japanese poet Santoka, from the Instagram of a missing moon from the book “A thing that is not light”, by Daniel M. Brown (from my Instagram) Optimistic | By David Gate

It is well known that in times of heartbreak, familiar words suddenly take on meaning.
Words of others I collected this week:

01
We have already hurt a thousand scars,
Deep inside we hid a sigh.
Our eyes are already dry from crying –
Say we have already passed the test.

We have already covered a hill and another one,
We buried our hearts among cypress trees.
Soon a sigh will break out –
Take this as a very personal prayer.

(from “We do not need” by Avi Koren)

02
Do not ask
what I’m going through
ask
what I’m going through

(From what I’m going through, Hami Rodner)

03
Just like moons and like suns
,With the certainty of tides
,Just like hopes springing high
Still I’ll rise

(from Maya Angelou’s Still I Rise)

04
After the great pain came peace.
After the silence comes understanding.
After understanding comes completion.
After completion, desire arises.
After the desire slowly stand up
On your feet, look forward and start moving.
I don’t know how to say it simply:
Maybe love or morning.

(Simply, Idit Barak)

05
Things my psychologist friend told me yesterday:
“Terror has many faces and arms. If we are lucky and have a routine to follow, our strongest stance against him is to follow it. When I don’t go to exercise or work, don’t go to the supermarket or meet a friend, I give Hamas a foothold inside my head, and it’s a victory I don’t want to give, certainly not without a little struggle.’

>>>

See also  Exploring the Cultural Significance of Su Dongpo's Presence in 'Song People's West Garden Elegant Collection' Amidst Prohibition of Mirror Websites: A Glimpse into Chinese Online Platforms

You may also like

Long Film Director Chang Yan, Director of “Gunshots...

I decided to fully enjoy

Villano Antillano Stands Up Against Religious Criticism After...

Disney Delays Release of “Snow White” and “Elio”...

The lack of gasoline got into the runoff:...

Featherweight’s Alleged Connection to Los Chapitos Revealed by...

Today’s Zodiac Horoscope and Fortune: October 28, 2023

In Tucumán they call him a “delinquent”

The Era of Branch Distribution: Breaking the Homogeneous...

the PJ legislators in Córdoba, between Massa and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy