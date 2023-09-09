Work scholarships from the state of Burgenland 2023 – mica

The state of Burgenland awards 30 work grants of EUR 2,500 each for selected projects in the areas of visual arts, performing arts, media art, music, literature and film.

This gives artists the opportunity to be artistically active and to prepare or complete a planned project (exhibition, book, play, script, CD recording, etc.).

Freelance artists who earn their income almost exclusively from their artistic work, as well as people in artistic training who grew up in Burgenland or have their main residence/secondary residence in Burgenland are eligible to apply.

Excluded from the call are those artists who have already received a work grant from the state of Burgenland or the in 2021 and/or 2022 Major art scholarship from the state of Burgenland 2023 was granted.

Submission deadline November 1, 2023

Additional information

Contact person: Marion Nasztl

Phone: 057-600/2347

E-Mail: post.a7-kultur@bgld.gv.at

