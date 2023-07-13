Home » Workers of the Institute for Assistance to Prisoners and Released from Río Negro ask for better working conditions
Entertainment

Workers of the Institute for Assistance to Prisoners and Released from Río Negro ask for better working conditions

by admin
Workers of the Institute for Assistance to Prisoners and Released from Río Negro ask for better working conditions

The State Workers Association (ATE) requested a meeting with the Minister of Security and Justice, Betiana Minor, to raise a series of demands from a hundred workers of the Institute for Assistance to Prisoners and Released (IAPL) arose in assemblies that were held in the seven towns of the province where the organization has a presence.

The IAPL fulfills the functions of social assistance and post-prison assistance with the aim of achieving a decrease in crime and recidivism. For this, the accompaniment of the assisted and their families is guaranteed, generating self-managed and alternative sources of work.

The difficult task prompts workers to ask for «creating an incentive or bonus that recognizes these critical and risky tasks, along with a law that updates the missions and functions within the institute »they indicated from the union.

The population monitored by the IAPL includes to any person who by judicial order is transiting probation, assisted release, sentence of conditional execution, stage prior to discharge due to exhaustion of the custodial sentence or house arrest, and also whoever is complying with the guideline for carrying out community tasks or alternative or substitute measures for the prison sentence.

For the coverage of these tasksATE demands more qualified personnel to reinforce the device of psychologists, criminologists, lawyers, sociologists and social workers, among others.

In addition, he asked appropriate building conditions in the delegations of Viedma, Bariloche, Roca and Cipolletti and in the sub-delegations of San Antonio Oeste, El Bolsón and Choele Choel.


You may also like

Summer Movie Market Soars, Surpassing 7.3 Billion Yuan...

Jesús María: they are looking for a man...

The Italian brand World of Beauty awarded at...

Puppet Psychic: A Haunting Journey into the Heart...

from what amount investigates your bank account

Reappearance and heartfelt message: Ricky Martin’s response to...

DAIWA PIER39 Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection with “Classic...

Headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal raided

Edward at the Court of the Louvre

Introducing Postfelt: A Modern Felt Piano Library by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy