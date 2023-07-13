Workers of the Institute for Assistance to Prisoners and Released from Río Negro ask for better working conditions

The State Workers Association (ATE) requested a meeting with the Minister of Security and Justice, Betiana Minor, to raise a series of demands from a hundred workers of the Institute for Assistance to Prisoners and Released (IAPL) arose in assemblies that were held in the seven towns of the province where the organization has a presence.

The IAPL fulfills the functions of social assistance and post-prison assistance with the aim of achieving a decrease in crime and recidivism. For this, the accompaniment of the assisted and their families is guaranteed, generating self-managed and alternative sources of work.

The difficult task prompts workers to ask for «creating an incentive or bonus that recognizes these critical and risky tasks, along with a law that updates the missions and functions within the institute »they indicated from the union.

The population monitored by the IAPL includes to any person who by judicial order is transiting probation, assisted release, sentence of conditional execution, stage prior to discharge due to exhaustion of the custodial sentence or house arrest, and also whoever is complying with the guideline for carrying out community tasks or alternative or substitute measures for the prison sentence.

For the coverage of these tasksATE demands more qualified personnel to reinforce the device of psychologists, criminologists, lawyers, sociologists and social workers, among others.

In addition, he asked appropriate building conditions in the delegations of Viedma, Bariloche, Roca and Cipolletti and in the sub-delegations of San Antonio Oeste, El Bolsón and Choele Choel.



