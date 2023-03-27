Before the Institute – Workshops for the ninth date of the Professional League, the reserve divisions of both teams will face each other for the Projection 2023 tournament. The game will be this Thursday at 8:00 p.m., in the Boutique and the albiazul board informed how it will have to be done to witness the game corresponding to the ninth date.

“The commitment will only be disputed with the partiality of the Matador and will be enabled for those members with a quota up to date in March who obtain their access at no cost to be present in the Jardín Espinosa neighborhood,” the albiazul commission reported, via a statement on networks .

The process can be carried out virtually through the Vip Ticket Office and access is charged directly to the card. For those members who carried out the procedure through the Vip Ticket Office, the entrance to the Stadium will be made with a physical card.

As usual, the locations assigned for members with a daily fee who purchase access will be Popular Este Chercoles and both headers behind the arches that overlook Olimpia and Lawson streets.

positions

Talleres and Instituto add 12 points in the Projection Tournament and equal the twelfth position, although “la Gloria” prevails due to goal difference.

#ReservaTalleres |📋 This is how the position table of the #ProjectionTournament of #Reserva 2023. 👉 Walter Ribonetto’s team is fifteenth in the general table with 12 points, the product of 3 victories, against Independiente, Central Córdoba and in their last… pic.twitter.com/fTN8SKTFVg – La1913ok (@ la1913com) March 24, 2023