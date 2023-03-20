The Uffizi Gallery is among the twenty top museums on the planet and “best Italian museum in the world” in 2023. The double recognition for the museum directed by Eike Schmidt comes from the international site American Art Awards (www.americanartawards.com), which every year draws up the World Art Awards ranking, selecting 20 of the most fascinating spaces between galleries and museums from around the globe. Among the key criteria of the choice, the reputation in the sector, the importance of the exhibitions organized, the socio-educational programs implemented, the artists represented, the number of visitors and others.

«Our “Best in Italy” is the Uffizi Gallery, the revered art museum located adjacent to Piazza della Signoria in the historic center of Florence, in the Tuscany region – we read in the motivations of the World Art Awards – For us it is the most important Italian museum, the most visited, the largest and best known in the world. A collection of priceless works are exhibited there, particularly from the Italian Renaissance period. Giotto, Simone Martini, Piero della Francesca, Beato Angelico, Filippo Lippi, Botticelli, Mantegna, Correggio, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, as well as masterpieces of European painting, especially German, Dutch and Flemish».

Among the countries awarded in 2023, in addition to Italy with the Uffizi, there are, among others, Canada (Vancouver Art Gallery), Ghana (Savannah Center for Contemporary Art), Portugal (Balcony Contemporary Art Gallery). The best in France is the Fine Arts Museum of Lyon, in England the Wolverhampton Art Gallery, in Canada the Vancouver Art Gallery.