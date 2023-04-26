World Communication Design Day: why it is celebrated today, April 27

2023 – DESIGN DAY. World Communication Design Day is celebrated in order to promote the importance of the graphic designer in society and commerce. In addition, it is proposed to highlight the social value of this profession in the generation of significant changes throughout the world.

The date began to be celebrated in 1991 as Graphic Design Day. However, it was not until 1995 when it had an international scope.

Then, in 2012, World Graphic Design Day had a new name and is now celebrated as World Communication Design Day.

More ephemeris

1810 – FOR ELISA. The German pianist, conductor and composer Ludwig van Beethoven composes the piece “For Elisa” in Vienna, one of his most famous works which, however, was published in 1867, four decades after the author’s death. The piece is often used as an exercise in piano teaching.

1886 – ON PAYMENT. The city of La Plata, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, becomes the first urban center in Latin America to have an electric public lighting network. The network was first used to illuminate parks and squares in the “city of diagonals”.

1927 – DADDY BORES. The actor and comedian Tato Bores (Mauricio Borensztein), famous for his political monologues on television shows, was born in Buenos Aires. Bores acted in 22 films, in a successful artistic career of more than 50 years that also had him on the billboards of the Buenos Aires magazine theater.

1933 – ARGENTINE CINEMA. The first sound film of Argentine cinema, starring Tita Merello, Pepe Arias and Libertad Lamarque, premieres in Buenos Aires.

1953 – ROSANNA FALASCA. The tango singer Rosanna Inés Falasca was born in the town of Humboldt, in the province of Santa Fe, who published 11 albums and acted in three films.

1977 – HECTOR OESTERHELD. The cartoonist Héctor Germán Oesterheld, author of the strip “El Eternauta”, is kidnapped and disappeared in the city of La Plata by a “task group” of the last civic-military dictatorship. His four young daughters had already been murdered and disappeared: Diana, Beatriz, Estela and Marina.

1983 – ENZO FRANCESCOLI. Uruguayan striker Enzo Francescoli scores his first goal with the River Plate shirt, where he currently works as Soccer Manager. He went by executing a penalty with which the “millionaire” beat Ferro Carril Oeste 1-0. “The Prince” played for River between 1983 and 1986 and between 1994 and 1997, a period in which he won several titles and the idolatry of River Plate fans.

1994 – NELSON MANDELA. After spending 27 years in prison, lawyer and anti-racism activist Nelson Mandela is elected president of South Africa in the first elections held without the “apartheid” policy that discriminated against the country’s majority black population. In 1993 he had received the Nobel Peace Prize together with former South African President Frederik De Klerk, with whom he was the architect of the end of “apartheid”.

1998 – ROMERO HOLIDAYS. Cristian Gabriel Romero, known as the “Cuti” Romero, was born in the city of Córdoba. In Córdoba he was a Belgrano player. He started in the lower ranks of San Lorenzo in the Las Flores neighborhood and at the age of 12 he joined the “Pirates”.

The central marker was Champion in Qatar 2022 together with the “Scaloneta” and has become one of the best center backs in the world. He currently plays as a defender for Tottenham Hotspur FC in the Premier League.

2003 – MENEM – ROMERO. The Carlos Menem-Juan Carlos Romero formula wins the first round of the 2003 presidential elections by a simple majority of votes (24.45%). But Menem gave up going to a runoff with former Santa Cruz governor Néstor Kirchner, who was elected for this President of the Nation accompanied by Daniel Scioli as Vice President.

Other ephemeris

1832.- The French Foreign Legion enters into combat for the first time, near Algiers.

1876.- The English battleship “Inflexible”, an emblem of shipbuilding, is launched in Portsmouth.

1884.- More than 50 people die when a bridge over the Alcudia river collapses when a train on the Madrid-Ciudad Real-Badajoz railway line passes by.

1909.- In Spain the Strike Law is promulgated.

1960.- Togo proclaims its independence from France.

1961.- Sierra Leone becomes independent from the British Empire.

1969.- In France, 53% of the electorate responded negatively to the constitutional reform sought by General and President De Gaulle, who will resign a day later.

1977.- The poet Rafael Alberti arrives in Madrid after 38 years of exile.

1978.- The president of Afghanistan, Mohammed Daud Kham, dies during the coup that brought General Taraki to power.

1984.- Seat produces the first Ibiza, a benchmark model for the Spanish automobile industry.

1986.- The top leader of ETA, Domingo Iturbe Abasolo, Txomin, is arrested in France.

1992.- Serbia and Montenegro proclaim the new Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

1994.- The X Congress of the Association of Spanish Language Academies agrees to suppress Ch and Ll as independent letters.

1999.- The Canadian company Nexia Biotechnologies announces that it has cloned three goats, the first triplets created by this technique.

2009.- Health confirms the first case of AH1N1 flu in Spain and in the EU.

2012.- Pep Guardiola announces the end of his career as coach of FC Barcelona, ​​which would take place at the end of the season.

2014. Pope Francis proclaims John XXIII and John Paul II saints.

2015.- A curfew is declared in Baltimore (USA) after the riots triggered by the death of the young black man Freddie Grey, which occurred on April 19.

2018.- South Korea and North Korea sign a compromise agreement to “denuclearize” the peninsula.

2021.- Terrorists kill the Spanish journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile and another Irishman, in Burkina Faso.

BIRTHS

1791.- Samuel F. Morse, American, inventor of the electric telegraph.

1820.- Herbert Spencer, British philosopher.

1923.- Eduardo García de Enterría, Spanish jurist and academic.

1927.- Joaquín Prat, Spanish announcer and presenter.

1932.- Anouk Aimée (Nicole Francoise Dreyfus), French actress and producer.

.- Marujita Díaz, Spanish actress and singer.

1933.- Rafael Guillén, Spanish poet.

1942.- Valeri Poliakov, Russian doctor and astronaut.

1947.- Sebastián Palomo Linares, Spanish bullfighter.

1961.- Nacho García Vega, Spanish singer and composer.

1967.- William of Orange-Nassau, King of the Netherlands.

DEATHS

1521.- Fernando de Magallanes, Portuguese navigator.

1810.- Francisco Cabarrús, Spanish financier and politician of French origin.

1969.- René Barrientos, Bolivian military and politician.

1992.- Olivier Messiaen, French composer.

1997.- Dulce María Loynaz, Cuban writer.

2002.- Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza, businessman and Swiss art collector.

2006.- Manuel Flores, Spanish bullfighting businessman.

2007.- Mstislav Rostropovich, Russian cellist and conductor.

2018.- Álvaro Arzú, Guatemalan politician and businessman

