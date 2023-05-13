World DT Day: why it is celebrated today, May 13

2023 – DT DAY. World Soccer Coach Day is celebrated in tribute to professionals whose work is key in team building and their strategies.

The date was chosen in honor of the Scottish Alexander Ferguson, DT of Manchester United who is considered the most winning in history.

Ferguson was the team’s coach from 1986 until his retirement in 2013. He participated in 27 seasons and has 38 titles, marking an era in European football.

21 years ago Marcelo Milanesio left basketball

002 – MARCELO MILANESIO LEFT BASKETBALL. With the crowning of Athens as champion for the seventh time of the National Basketball League, Marcelo Milanesio said goodbye as a member of his squad. He played in that team 847 games.

Atenas beat Olavarría 87-81. The game was played at the Carlos Cerutti Sports Center and the last jersey worn by Marcelo was for the parents of Carlos “Palo” Cerutti.

1647 – GREAT EARTHQUAKE. An earthquake with a magnitude calculated at 8.5 points on the Richter scale devastates Santiago de Chile, then the capital of the colonial government of Spain. It is estimated that the so-called Great Earthquake caused the death of between 600 and 1,000 residents of the current Chilean capital.

1881 – HENRY FINOCHIETTO. The doctor Enrique Finochietto was born in Buenos Aires, who stood out as a teacher, researcher and inventor of a large number of surgical techniques and instruments.

1914 – JOE LOUIS. Boxer Joe Louis (Joseph Louis Barrows) nicknamed the “Detroit bomber”, heavyweight world champion for eleven years and eight months, between 1937 and 1949, is born in the city of La Fayette (Alabama, USA). , record that until today has not been surpassed.

1939 – HARVEY KEITEL. American actor Harvey Keitel, who has worked in more than a hundred films, is born in the district of Brooklyn (New York, USA). He was awarded in Spain, Italy and Germany and nominated for the 1991 Oscar Award for best supporting actor in the film “Bugsy” about the mobster Benjamin Siegel.

1948 – PEPE CIBRIAN. The Argentine actor, theater director and playwright José “Pepe” Cibrián Campoy, one of the most outstanding musical theater authors in Argentina, was born in Havana.

1950 – STEVIE WONDER. The musician and singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder (Stevland Hardaway Morris), winner of 25 Grammy Awards, who has sold more than 100 million records, is born in the city of Saginaw (Michigan, USA).

1960 – ALBERTO MÁRCICO. The former offensive midfielder Alberto “Beto” Márcico was born in the city of Corrientes, who throughout his career scored 132 goals in 616 games. He was champion of the First Division of Argentine soccer with Ferro Carril Oeste and Boca Juniors.

1970 – LET IT BE. The 81-minute documentary “Let it be” about The Beatles, the fifth film by the famous British band, premieres in New York. The documentary, originally called Get Back, won the 1970 Oscar for Best Musical Adaptation for the song “Let It Be,” but no Beatles came to receive the award.

1981- JOHN PAUL II. Turkish terrorist Mehmet Ali Ağca, from the far-right group Gray Wolves, wounds Pope John Paul II by shooting him in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. At the end of 1983, the pontiff visited him in jail, talked with him and forgave him.

1991 – DELIA PARODI. At the age of 78, former deputy Delia Degliuomini de Parodi, a former collaborator of María Eva Duarte de Perón, co-founder of the Feminine Peronist Party, dies in Buenos Aires. Parodi was one of the first women to hold a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

BIRTHS

1699.- Marques de Pombal, Portuguese statesman.

1717.- Maria Theresa of Habsburg, Empress of Austria-Hungary.

1840.- Alphonse Daudet, French novelist.

1882.- George Braque, French cubist painter.

1907.- Daphne du Maurier, British writer.

1930.- Manuel Marulanda “tirofijo”, Colombian guerrilla leader (of the FARC).

1935.- Luciano Benetton, Italian empresario.

1986.- Robert Pattinson, British actor.

DEATHS

1961.- Gary Cooper, film actor, American.

2003.- Marcos Zucker, Argentine actor.

2019.- Doris Day, American actress.

