World Kindness Day, here are the 8 rules that (even) the youngest must know

Word to the expert, is etiquette old news? Outdated, buried by times and fashions, by speed and the desire to spend the evenings more on the sofa watching Netflix than out and about chatting, perhaps with complete strangers? In the opinion of Doubt Marta Rabolliteacher with over a decade of experience in teaching etiquette for children, vice president of the Accademia Italiana Galateo and author of Etiquette for teenagers, published by HOW2 Edizioni, absolutely not. Indeed, studying the art of being in the world is like learning the rules of social grammar that allows you to move freely and safely, anywhere and with anyone. Here, on the occasion of World Kindness Day, the multi-decade of Etiquette has summarized in a cheat sheet the eight rules to follow to dust off, or in some cases even discover, the toolbox that can give the world a little adjustment.

1. Does etiquette also apply in the social world? The answer is yes, a balanced digital life has positive effects on all our relationships, online and offline. You must choose your words carefully and avoid the abuse of abbreviations and emoticons and respect the privacy of others, without ever sharing information or content without their consent.

2. Entry into the world of work. First, write a clear and legible CV. Second, prepare for the interview by knowing the company and showing confidence and trust and… dressing appropriately. Once you get the job? «Punctuality, respect and communication are essential skills to master» explains Prof Rabolli.

3. Hello and bon appetit. Etiquette explains that Salve is closer to a wish than a greeting. In informal contexts it is preferable to use Ciao, while in less confidential situations Buongiorno or Buonasera are considered more elegant. Thus, Bon Appetit is also considered out of place on the most convivial occasions: attention should be paid to each other’s company rather than to the act of feeding oneself.

4. Personal touch e personal brand. «The external appearance plays a crucial role in first impressions and dress and posture send powerful messages about personality and social role – continues Rabolli -. This is why it is so important to know how to adapt your outfit to the context, at the same time not failing to add a personal touch to convey authenticity and uniqueness.”

5. Communication: never underestimate it. Communicating with grace and effectiveness can be learned: recognizing degrees of formality and adapting the register, ordering information and not getting lost in details or, again, knowing how to pose in an assertive manner «are all precautions that will make us appear credible and pleasant».

6. Active listening: Taking a step back can make us stand out. Forgetting the name of your interlocutor is a serious mistake, always. Don’t interrupt and don’t judge, to really understand the message completely. Don’t change the subject abruptly and show interest.

7. And in love everything is allowed? Not if you want free, authentic and fulfilling relationships. According to Rabolli’s Etiquette for Teenagers «respecting the “no”, avoiding excesses and, above all, being oneself, accepting one’s own and others’ insecurities and imperfections, are behaviors capable of opening the doors to a rich, profound and also very funny.”

8. Manners are a muscle. As in sport, it is training that makes the difference in the long term. «In fact, if you put good manners into practice in your daily life, at the critical moment they will have already been internalized, ready to be used naturally and without artificiality or forcing – concludes Rabolli -. The result is that the people we deal with will develop a spontaneous and welcoming, unconstructed image of us.”