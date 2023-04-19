World Simpsons Day: why it is celebrated and the story behind the series

2023 – THE SIMPSONS. World Simpsons Day is celebrated, in commemoration of the broadcast of the first chapter of the hit comedy, on April 19, 1987.

The date was established in 2017, on the 30th anniversary of the broadcast of the Fox Broadcasting Company television network.

The series, created by cartoonist, writer and producer Matt Groening, holds a Guinness Record as the television show with the most guest stars in history, with more than 600.

The first episode of The Simpsons

On April 19, 1987, The Simpsons had their first appearance on American television. However, it was not with his own show. That day “Good Night” premiered, the first of the 48 yellow family shorts that aired on The Tracey Ullman Show, between 1987 and 1989.

The short short film lasted 1’39 seconds with a very simple idea: Homer and Marge say goodnight to each of their children, but far from reassuring them, they leave them almost in a state of panic.

Of course, they don’t record it that way, to the point that Homer ends up giving himself the dubious title of best parents in the world to himself and Marge.

The episode has extremely rudimentary animation, with the characters almost unrecognizable from what they were later.

Also, there’s virtually no soundtrack, which makes it feel like a “pilot test” in development rather than a completely finished idea.

The story behind The Simpsons: Matt Groening’s family

Groening created his dysfunctional family model by naming the characters after members of his own family. Bart is based on his older brother, Mark, but renaming him as an anagram of brat.

Homer had the same name as his father, Homer Groening.

The script for the short film was written by Groening himself, who also did the storyboarding. The family was primitively designed because Groening had presented basic sketches to the animators, assuming they would clean them up rather than simply follow his drawings.

Animation was produced by Klasky-Csupo, with Wesley Archer, David Silverman, and Bill Kopp serving as lead animators.

More ephemeris

1593 – FOUNDATION OF JUJUY. The Spanish soldier Francisco de Argañaraz y Murguía founded the city of San Salvador de Velazco in the Jujuy valley, which would become San Salvador de Jujuy, capital of the northern Argentine province, scene of battles in the war with Spain for the independence of the United Provinces of the Río de La Plata.

1822 – SCHOOL OF MEDICINE. A decree from Buenos Aires Governor Martín Rodríguez creates the Faculty of Medicine, one of the most recognized in the world. In 1827 the first three doctors from that academic entity graduated.

1882 – CHARLES DARWIN. At the age of 73, the British naturalist and physiologist Charles Darwin, author of the scientific work “The Origin of Species”, published in 1859, died in the suburbs of London. Darwin visited the coasts of Buenos Aires and Tierra del Fuego on his return to the world with the British ship HMS Beagle for their scientific studies.

1932 – FERNANDO BOTERO. The Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero was born in the city of Medellín (Antioquia, Colombia), considered one of the most outstanding plastic artists, whose work is characterized by the corpulence of his figures.

1941 – ROBERTO CARLOS IS BORN. The singer and composer Roberto Carlos Braga Moreira, popularly known as Roberto Carlos, is born in the Brazilian town of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, one of the Latin American artists who has sold the most records worldwide: more than 150 million copies.

1960 – LIBERATORS CUP. The Peñarol team from Uruguay beat Bolivian Jorge Wilstermann 7-1 in Montevideo. It was the first game of the brand new Copa Libertadores de América, the most important soccer tournament in America.

1970 – LUIS MIGUEL IS BORN. Puerto Rican nationalized Mexican singer-songwriter and producer Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, nicknamed “the Sun of Mexico” or “Luismi”, winner of seven Grammy Awards, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It has sold more than a hundred million records. He is considered one of the greatest Latin singers in history.

1987 – THE HOUSE IS IN ORDER. President Raúl Alfonsín greets a crowd gathered in the Plaza de Mayo from a balcony of the Casa Rosada, to which he announces the surrender of Lieutenant Colonel Aldo Rico, leader of the “carapintada” military who rose up during Holy Week to demand the end of of trials for crimes against humanity. “Happy Easter, the house is in order,” said Alfonsín.

1991 – WALTER BULACIO. In a police raid in the vicinity of the Obras stadium after a recital by Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota, the young Walter Bulacio is arrested, who died on April 26, 1991 as a result of the torture to which he was subjected in a Police station.

2011 – FIDEL CASTRO. Cuban President Fidel Castro resigns as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba. His brother Raúl Castro was chosen as his replacement.

2023-SAINT EXPEDITED. Every April 19, members of the Catholic faith pay tribute to San Expedito who, according to their beliefs, the saint of just and urgent causes.

2023 – AMERICAN ABORIGINAL. The World Day of the American Indian is celebrated in order to promote respect for ethnic diversity and eliminate the stigmatization of the cultures of native peoples. The date commemorates the Inter-American Indigenous Congress held in Mexico on April 19, 1940.

Other ephemeris

1713.- Carlos VI of Germany promulgates the Pragmatic Sanction that ensures the female succession to the throne in the hereditary countries of the Habsburgs.

1775.- Battle of Lexington, the first military clash between English and American forces in the US War of Independence.

1810.- The Cabildo de Caracas dismisses Captain General Vicente Emparán and forms a Board of Patriots (chaired by Francisco Miranda), with which the fight for the independence of Venezuela begins.

1850.- Great Britain and the US sign the Clayton-Bulwer treaty, whereby both nations agree not to maintain any control over the future Panama Canal.

1890.- The first Pan-American Conference ends with the establishment in Washington of an Office of American Republics.

1919.- Leslie Irvin makes the first parachute jump.

1928.- The training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano embarks on its first training cruise, which it has carried out almost without interruption every year since then.

1940.- The First Inter-American Indigenous Congress held in Pátzcuaro (Mexico) establishes April 19 as Day of the American Aboriginal.

1941.- The Museum of America is created in Madrid, in order to bring together the collections of American archeology and ethnology.

1956.- Wedding of Prince Rainier of Monaco with the American actress Grace Kelly. The day before the civil ceremony had been held.

1960.- The first match of the Copa Libertadores Soccer is played.

1961.- Cuban troops defeat an army of more than 1,300 mercenaries and anti-Castro exiles who intended to invade Playa Girón and Playa Larga (Bay of Pigs).

1970.- The revolutionary group Movimiento 19 de Abril, M-19, is born in Colombia.

1971.- The Soviet Union launches Salyut 1, the first man-controlled space station.

1987.- The first television short of ‘The Simpsons’ appears for the first time in the United States.

.- Argentine President Raúl Alfonsín ends the military insurrection that began on April 14 in Córdoba.

1990.- The Government of Nicaragua and the anti-Sandinista rebels sign a definitive ceasefire.

1991.- The people of Puerto Rico are awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters for their “exemplary defense of Spanish, which has been declared the only official language of the country.”

1992.- The King and Queen of Spain preside over the acts of the fifth centenary of the signing of the Capitulations in the town of Santa Fe in Granada.

1993.- David Koresch and 85 other people, including 17 children from the sect he founded, die in the fire at the “Monte Carmelo” ranch in Waco (Texas, USA).

1995.- A truck loaded with explosives explodes in front of a government building in Oklahoma City, leaving 168 dead, the deadliest terrorist act on American soil to date.

1998.- Octavio Paz, Mexican poet and essayist, Nobel Prize for Literature in 1990, dies. He left poems such as “Piedra de sol” or “Nocturno de San Ildefonso”, and made an X-ray of the Mexican in his essay “The labyrinth of solitude ”.

1999.- Berlin recovers its traditional political role with the opening of the first plenary session of the German Parliament in the renovated Reichstag building.

2005.- The German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger succeeds John Paul II under the name of Benedict XVI.

.- The Spanish Justice sentenced the former Argentine soldier Adolfo Scilingo to 640 years in prison for illegal detention and torture during the Argentine dictatorship (1976-1983), in the first resolution issued in Spain for crimes against humanity.

2006.- Han Myung-sook, the first woman in the history of South Korea to hold the head of government.

2008. Victory of former Catholic bishop Fernando Lugo in the presidential elections of Paraguay.

2015.- Around 850 immigrants disappear in the waters of the Sicilian Channel when they tried to reach the coast of Italy.

2021.- NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter makes history by making the first controlled and powered flight of an aircraft on another planet, Mars.

.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, replaces Raúl Castro as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba.

BIRTHS

1832.- José Echegaray, politician, the first Spaniard to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

1932.- Fernando Botero, Colombian painter and sculptor.

1936.- Wildfried Martens, Belgian politician.

1941.- Roberto Carlos, Brazilian singer and composer.

1955.- José Mercé, Spanish singer.

1960.- Gustavo Petro, Colombian politician.

1972.- Vitor Barbosa Ferreira, “Rivaldo”, a former Brazilian football player.

1978.- James Franco, American actor.

1979.- Kate Hudson, American actress.

1987.- Maria Sharapova, Russian tennis player.

DEATHS

1588.- Paolo Veronese, Italian painter.

1824.- George Gordon, Lord Byron, English romantic writer.

1906.- Pierre Curie, French scientist, Nobel Prize in Physics 1903.

1967.- Konrad Adenauer, German politician.

1989.- Daphne du Maurier, British writer.

2004.- Norris McWhirter, British, co-founder of the Guinness Book of Records.

2015.- Raymond Carr, British Hispanist.

2016.- Patricio Aylwin, former Chilean president

2021.- Walter Mondale, American politician.

