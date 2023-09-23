World Team hits first in the Laver Cup with Shelton and Cerúndolo

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The World Team scored victories Friday night with Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerúndolo in the Laver Cup.

Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 for the World Team that took an early lead over Europe in the international tennis tournament.

Cerúndolo added to the cause with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina for the World Team’s second victory in the tournament.

Shelton won 85% of his service points and recorded the only two breaks of the match, both in the second set.

“I think it was a great game. Very high level from the beginning,” Shelton said.

The Argentine Cerúndolo shined with his serve in his match against Davidovich-Fokina with four aces, but he had constant problems to defeat his European rival.

Shelton’s victory marked the first time the World Team managed to win the opening match of the Laver Cup.

The third match of the day pitted Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime against French veteran Gael Monfils.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

