World wine consumption in 2022 fell due to inflation

A report has recently been published that reveals how wine consumption is expected to evolve worldwide in the coming years, and points out that inflation and the increase in bottle prices are the main causes of this decline. In the midst of this scenario of falling global wine consumption, we turned to the wine specialist, Fabricio Portellito obtain a more detailed view of the situation of the wine industry.

For Fabrizio it is key to understand that, “Argentina always has two faces, it is a country rich in resources but with poor administration”. “Given that We are having the best moment of Argentine wine in history, but less is drunk and sold, here and abroad”.

Portelli was clear that, “This shows that it is not a problem of the wine, but of the environment, but something similar is happening in the worldassured the specialist about the gap that occurred from the pandemic, promoting wines from high segments.

The interviewee assured that “Beyond the drop in consumption, people are going to spend more, on the one hand taking inflation into account, on the other, because there is moderate growth in emerging countries”, explained Portelli. “India, Mexico and Brazil, they are going to be the ones who raise the bar for Argentine wine,” he added.

It should be noted that in the industry there are many things that are produced at the regional level, but Portelli focused on the fact that, “many of the inputs come from abroad, screw caps, cork, labels, boxes, that logically puts manufacturing at risk”.

“Argentina lacks administrative resources to grow, the rest at the level of qualityproducts and the human capital part is always there”, concluded the wine specialist journalist.

