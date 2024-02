In the future of a world without glory.

In the absurd turn, spinning aimlessly.

Rolling in the fog of his own history.

He accepts in silence, the man at the peak of his great defeat.

Let that flow, let that run.

May the lit fire search among the leaves for the flowering garden.

In the future of a sleeping dream.

Reflecting the soul the light when I shine in that great sky that lives with me.

Roberto Savasta

DAYS 14.251.5721

Bariloche





