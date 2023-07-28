World’s First Teenage Superhero Animated Film ‘Wonder Girl’ Releases Finalized Trailer and Poster, Nationwide Release on August 18

Title: “World‘s First Teenage Superhero Animated Film ‘Wonder Girl’ to Hit Theaters on August 18″

The eagerly anticipated film “Wonder Girl,” the world‘s first teenage superhero animated film, is set to be released nationwide on August 18, according to the finalized trailer and poster released today. The film follows the journey of Marina, a Chinese-French mixed-race girl living in Paris, as she transforms from an ordinary girl to a superhero who saves her city. With a focus on empowering young women, the film presents a new era of bravery, confidence, and self-acceptance.

“Miraculous Ladybug,” the popular French animation IP, has garnered a massive following worldwide since its first season aired in 2015. It has been rated as the “most popular children’s program” by Netflix and Disney, with international superstars Madonna and Jay Chou publicly expressing their daughters’ admiration for the show. The release of “Wonder Girl” on the big screen in China, as the IP’s debut, has generated immense anticipation among audiences across the country.

The “Miracle Girl” IP has been broadcast in over 120 countries, including Europe, the United States, China, South Korea, and Japan. Its official Youtube and TikTok accounts boast over 10 million subscriptions and have accumulated over 50 billion views. The series has won numerous prestigious awards, including the best animation in France and Germany’s best work of the year. In China, it has garnered over 1 billion on-demand views and has become one of the most popular imported animations, securing the top spot on platforms such as iQiyi, Tencent Video, Youku Kids, and Mango TV.

Marina, the protagonist of “Miracle Girl,” is a Chinese-French mixed-race girl who, alongside her classmate Ai Jun, gains the ability to transform into a superhero after stumbling upon Mi Ke Fanqi. The two embark on a fantasy adventure, fighting against villains while maintaining their studies on campus. “Wonder Girl” has received critical acclaim for its groundbreaking design of a female superhero, standing apart from other superhero films and captivating audiences worldwide.

With high production value of 80 million euros (approximately 640 million yuan), “Wonder Girl” is the second most expensive movie in French history. The film delivers top-notch and spectacular CG special effects, immersing the audience in a dreamy Parisian audio-visual feast. Viewers were captivated by the fairytale-like depiction of Paris in the movie, with well-known landmarks such as the Rhine, the Louvre, and Notre Dame de Paris adding to the visual allure. Additionally, the film features music arranged by Harvey Mason Jr., a 6-time Grammy Award winner, enhancing the overall experience by seamlessly blending superhero themes, action-adventures, and musical comedy.

Fans of “Miracle Girl” and newcomers can anticipate an unforgettable cinematic experience as “Wonder Girl” hits theaters on August 18. Prepare to be inspired by the courage radiating from the big screen and witness the extraordinary journey of the “miracle girl.”

