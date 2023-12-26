“World’s Gifts, Coming to You” JD International x TME New Year’s Concert: A Fusion of Music, E-commerce, and Live Broadcast

JD International and TME Launch “World‘s Gifts, Coming to You” New Year’s Concert

JD International and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) have joined forces to bring music and e-commerce together in a unique event. The “World‘s Gifts, Coming to You” JD International x TME New Year’s Concert featured powerful musicians from around the world, delivering a warm and uplifting experience to audiences.

The concert, which took place on December 25th, featured performances from eight groups of musicians, each delivering a unique and powerful performance. Jane Zhang sang the love classic “If This Is Love”, GALA band re-interpreted the inspirational rock “Chasing Dreams”, and Alan’s “Sea of ​​Flowers” led the audience to relive the romantic and beautiful time. Chen Zhuoxuan’s “Vincent” and Kim Yoon-gil’s “Disco” set off the 1980s retro trend, while Liu Wei’s “Midnight Ode” and a dream combination song by Lai Meiyun and Uesugi Noboru turned the live broadcast room into a passionate dream-chasing stage for young people. The concert also reached its climax with the inspirational hit “You Raise Me Up” performed by the Jingdong Procurement and Sales Choir and the stars.

In addition to presenting pop music classics from many languages around the world, the concert also moved the event into a live broadcast room in the form of an “old friends reunion”. The event combined music with e-commerce and live broadcast, creating an audio-visual feast. The concert used music to drive users’ emotions, and used emotions to drive “gift” topic sharing. JD International and TME also worked together to deliver multiple wish-fulfillment gifts to the online audience, including Nintendo Switch Japanese version OLED, Elizabeth Arden Green tea eau de toilette, Dassai sake, and autographed photos of celebrities. There were also big surprises such as an iPhone on the hour and a 1-yuan trip to Europe.

The unique event allowed the audience to purchase gifts from all over the world while listening to good music, experiencing the strong festive atmosphere in the warmth and joy, and looking forward to a new and better future together. The “World‘s Gifts, Coming to You” concert set a new standard for combining music, e-commerce, and live broadcast, creating a memorable and uplifting experience for audiences.