“World’s Gifts, Coming to You” New Year Concert: JD International and Tencent Music Deliver Best Wishes with Song Gifts

JD International and Tencent Music will launch a New Year’s concert to deliver New Year’s best wishes with “song” as a gift

In the blink of an eye, it is the end of the year. Looking back at the stories in my memory, they are actually gifts left by life. Turning this beauty into a song and singing it to the “friends” on the same channel is undoubtedly a gift in this cold winter. A warm and considerate feeling.

At 8 pm on December 25, the “World‘s Gifts, Coming to You” New Year Concert jointly created by JD International and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is about to start, inviting Alan, Chen Zhuoxuan, GALA Band, Jin Runji, Lai Meiyun, Liu Wei, Uesugi Noboru, Zhang Liangying (*sorted by initials) and other well-known musicians, together with professional JD.com international sales and marketing, to sing classic songs from the deep memories of fans around the world and select good imported goods from around the world to present the audience best wishes for the end of the year.

As a one-stop consumption platform for imported and exported goods under JD.com, JD International will bring a large number of imported goods from all over the world to the audience during the concert. Cross-stores will offer 40% off for every purchase of 300 or more, and global gifts as low as 15% off. Pound discounts, the opportunity to buy an iPhone on the hour, 1 Yuan for a European traceability trip, and other value-for-money surprises, making good products at good prices available all over the world.

The concert will be broadcast live on the four major platforms of JD International Procurement and Sales Live Room, JD Video Account, TME’s QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, National Karaoke, and Tencent Video.

This time, JD International and TME jointly created a New Year’s concert, using music as a bridge and gifts as a bond, and using music and good things to pay tribute to a better life. During the period, musicians such as Alan, Chen Zhuoxuan, GALA Band, Jin Runji, Lai Meiyun, Liu Wei, Uesugi Noboru, Zhang Liangying and other musicians will form an “Old Friends Group” to perform a number of classic songs according to different scenes to awaken your exclusive memories.

In addition to the performance of classic music tracks, as a highlight of this concert, JD International’s professional sales and marketing will also join the musicians on the stage, bringing 3C digital, beauty and skin care, mother and baby toys, sports and outdoor, pets, etc. There are many categories of imported goodies, and there are also live broadcast limited-time exclusive discounts. The discounts are beyond imagination. Limited-time sales, first come first served, absolutely not to be missed!

In addition, musicians will also work with JD.com to share their “wanted gift lists” at different stages, talk about interesting topics about youth, friendship, hobbies, and dreams in those years, and recommend New Year gifts to the audience.

At 8 pm on December 25, open the JD APP, lock the JD International Procurement and Sales Live Room, or log in to the JD Video Account, TME’s QQ Music, Kugou Music, KuWo Music, National Karaoke, and Tencent Video to watch the live broadcast and listen to Warm voice, choose “World Gifts”!

