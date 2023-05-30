Home » Wos surprised the customers of a Villa La Angostura brewery: look at the moment
Wos surprised the customers of a Villa La Angostura brewery: look at the moment

Wos surprised the customers of a Villa La Angostura brewery: look at the moment

In a weekend that many took the opportunity to rest and do some trip to the mountains, Villa La Angostura was the protagonist of an unforgettable moment for tourists and residents. On Sunday night, those people who were in the Nanuko bar in Puerto Manzano were surprised by Wos. the rapper sang one of his famous songs and moved everyone present.

The last day of a long weekend can be the saddest part of the break, however, many They will treasure the day Wos closed a Sunday singing about the World Cup theme.

That night, many clients went through the Nanuko bar in Puerto Manzano to crown the weekend, but They never imagined what was about to happen.

Wos interrupted two young men who were with a microphone and At the request of those present, he sang a part of “Arrancármelo”the theme chosen by the team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The evening closed in an unforgettable way with a choir that shouted “Don’t ask me not to try to make things go back to their place again.”


