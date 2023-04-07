Home Entertainment WOW!DRAGON participated in TOY HEART EXPO Beijing International Collection Toys and Art Creation Exhibition
Entertainment

WOW!DRAGON participated in TOY HEART EXPO Beijing International Collection Toys and Art Creation Exhibition

by admin
WOW!DRAGON participated in TOY HEART EXPO Beijing International Collection Toys and Art Creation Exhibition

LEPOP’s original IP WOW! DRAGON was invited to participate in the 2023 Beijing International Collectible Toys and Art Creative Exhibition, undertook the theme of the exhibition “INFINITY AND BEYOND”, started a new exploration journey of WOW! DRAGON, and jointly presented the joint work Bang! DRAGON will be previewed during the exhibition from April 7th to 9th. Bang! DRAGON is a brand-new image jointly launched by New Era and WOW! DRAGON. Its overall color matching is blue and green, and it wears a retro-textured No. 3 striped jersey. Never set limits.

The limited cooperation works in this exhibition also include WOW! DRAGON and New Era brand joint baseball caps and fisherman hats. Khaki 9FORTY adjustable curved brim hat, the iconic LOGO is presented in the form of embroidery, and the rear can be adjusted to increase the adaptability of the wearing scene. In addition to the embroidered LOGO, the co-branded fisherman hat has a special image printed on the inside of the hat, implying “the dragon raises its head, a good omen”. I hope to bring you more rich and full design details.

See also  Nobel per la letteratura ad Annie Ernaux, author of "The event"

You may also like

Chilean tourist died when his car overturned in...

Kilohearts 2.1 update adds particle generators to Phase...

The Belgrano Reserve thrashed and is fourth

Rental Law: what could happen to current contracts...

DJ White Shadow KRK GoAux ΪҵŸ

Las Grutas kicks off with outdoor cooking classes

Sample Logic Ƴ Vocal AI

They deceived a retiree in Córdoba, tied her...

AAS released the modular synthesizer plug-in Multiphonics CV-2,...

Israel under fire: new attacks from Lebanon were...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy