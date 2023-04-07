LEPOP’s original IP WOW! DRAGON was invited to participate in the 2023 Beijing International Collectible Toys and Art Creative Exhibition, undertook the theme of the exhibition “INFINITY AND BEYOND”, started a new exploration journey of WOW! DRAGON, and jointly presented the joint work Bang! DRAGON will be previewed during the exhibition from April 7th to 9th. Bang! DRAGON is a brand-new image jointly launched by New Era and WOW! DRAGON. Its overall color matching is blue and green, and it wears a retro-textured No. 3 striped jersey. Never set limits.

The limited cooperation works in this exhibition also include WOW! DRAGON and New Era brand joint baseball caps and fisherman hats. Khaki 9FORTY adjustable curved brim hat, the iconic LOGO is presented in the form of embroidery, and the rear can be adjusted to increase the adaptability of the wearing scene. In addition to the embroidered LOGO, the co-branded fisherman hat has a special image printed on the inside of the hat, implying “the dragon raises its head, a good omen”. I hope to bring you more rich and full design details.