Wrathcast / Erebos / Horrible Creatures – 27.10.2023, Thrash ´n´Death Eskalation, B72 Wien – Live Review

Event:Thrash ‘n’Death Escalation, B72 Vienna

Bands: Wrathcast, Erebos, Horrible Creatures

Ticket: VVK €15,- AK €18,-

Datum: 27.10.2023

Genre: Groovy Thrash Metal, Death Metal

The Czech death metal band Horrible Creatures celebrated their first appearance in Austria at B72 in Vienna. They had their Austrian colleagues with them Wrathcast and Erebos.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. the first fans entered the venue and secured standing room in the front row. Just ten minutes later the sounds of Wrathcast the room and ensured maximum attention. They performed with passion and dedication on the comparatively small stage and did their best to warm up the audience. With success! Occasionally there was headbanging and beer being raised in time with the music. Equally impressive was that the band members thought about their performance and symbolically incorporated a shovel with a baroque engraving, which the singer held and raised again and again.

Entered after a short and sharp renovation break Erebos the stage. They took the venue full of energy and delivered a strong performance. The singer knew how to integrate the audience – after the third song, a few visitors were already moshing and having so much fun that beers even kissed the floor in the moment of passion. Despite the lack of space, every band member knew how to perform and interact – even the visitors who were above eye level Erebos watched, danced to the beat of the music and enjoyed the performance. The singer is worth mentioning because he created an almost intimate concert with humor and a lot of authenticity – you had the feeling you had known him for ages.

Soon afterwards we had to Erebos leave the stage. After some lengthy renovation work, it was now time Horrible Creatures. They entered the stage confidently and deeply relaxed and delivered a strong show. From the first second, the audience danced and headbanged and felt the music. The already high temperatures weren’t enough – they heated up properly and didn’t miss any visitors. What is particularly worth mentioning is their dedication to music and performance – you could tell how much their music and perfect sound meant to them. Vocalist Frank invited the audience to create a mosh pit – shortly afterwards the front area of ​​the venue was filled with moshers, headbangers and flying beer. It was equally interesting to observe how much passion they brought their songs to life. It seemed as if they were showing us a part of themselves that is not visible in everyday life.

Special praise goes to the location – both the light and sound were very well adjusted and contributed to a strong experience. It reads very clichéd, but there are no criticisms. The organization, bands, audience, atmosphere and sound were top. We are looking forward to more gigs from the bands and can recommend them wholeheartedly.

