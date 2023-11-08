Create a news article using this content
Artist Jahan Loh once again teamed up with ACU to create a new installation art exhibition called “Live Long & Prosper – A House Full of Gold” at the Singapore Chinese Arts Centre. With the theme of positivity, optimism and wealth and prosperity, the installations in this exhibition revolve around the idiom “a land full of gold” and explore the Chinese people’s pursuit of auspicious meanings. In addition to the God of Wealth elements previously used by both parties in the BE@RBRICK collaboration, it also heralds good physical and mental health, wealth and good luck. In addition, T-Shirts limited to this exhibition will also be sold on site, and the exhibition will be held from November 10th to 19th. Interested friends should not miss it.
Jahan Loh x ACU: Live Long & Prosper – Full House
Exhibition period: November 10 – 19
Time: 11am – 8pm (Sat & Sun), 12pm – 8pm (Mon – Fri)
Venue: Multi-purpose Auditorium, Level 7, Singapore Chinese Arts Centre, 1 Straits Avenue
