GX1000 Launches New 2023 Holiday Series
San Francisco skateboard brand GX1000 has officially launched its new 2023 holiday series, bringing a touch of 90s nostalgia to its clothing line. The brand, known for its authentic skateboarding roots, takes inspiration from the Sony VX1000 camera, a game-changer in the world of skateboarding videos.
The new holiday series includes fleece jackets, cardigans, and short T-shirts with various patterns, designed to be both stylish and suitable for cold weather. This season, GX1000 has enlisted the legendary BMX rider Edwin De La Rosa to capture the spirit of the collection through his photography.
Featured in the line-up are sweaters with romantic Kneeling Angel patterns, plaid zipper fleece jackets, cardigans with geometric prints, abstract pattern polo shirts, full-color printed football shirts, and branded graphic sweatshirts.
The GX1000 2023 holiday series is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website, with plans to launch in designated stores in the near future. Fans of the brand and skateboard enthusiasts alike can now get their hands on these exclusive pieces to add a touch of 90s flair to their wardrobe.