San Francisco skateboard brand GX1000 officially launches its new 2023 holiday series.

Although GX1000 is an authentic skateboard brand, the brand name is not related to skateboarding, but is inspired by the Sony VX1000 camera, which completely changed the way skateboarding videos are produced; GX1000 displays the spirit of the 90s through the 2023 new holiday series, bringing Come for clothing such as fleece jackets, Cardigans and short T-shirts printed with various patterns, which are noble, unique and suitable for cold weather.

This time, the legendary BMX rider Edwin De La Rosa was hired to take the photo. This season, Sweaters with Kneeling Angel romantic patterns, plaid zipper fleece jackets, cardigans with geometric prints, jerseys, abstract pattern polo shirts, and full-color Printed football shirts, and Sweatshirts with branded graphics.

The GX1000 2023 new holiday series is now on sale on the brand’s official website and will be available in designated stores in the near future. Interested readers may wish to purchase it on their own.