Home » write a title for this article San Francisco skateboard brand GX1000 officially launches its new 2023 holiday series. Although GX1000 is an authentic skateboard brand, the brand name is not related to skateboarding, but is inspired by the Sony VX1000 camera, which completely changed the way skateboarding videos are produced; GX1000 displays the spirit of the 90s through the 2023 new holiday series, bringing Come for clothing such as fleece jackets, Cardigans and short T-shirts printed with various patterns, which are noble, unique and suitable for cold weather. This time, the legendary BMX rider Edwin De La Rosa was hired to take the photo. This season, Sweaters with Kneeling Angel romantic patterns, plaid zipper fleece jackets, cardigans with geometric prints, jerseys, abstract pattern polo shirts, and full-color Printed football shirts, and Sweatshirts with branded graphics. The GX1000 2023 new holiday series is now on sale on the brand’s official website and will be available in designated stores in the near future. Interested readers may wish to purchase it on their own.
Entertainment

write a title for this article

San Francisco skateboard brand GX1000 officially launches its new 2023 holiday series.

Although GX1000 is an authentic skateboard brand, the brand name is not related to skateboarding, but is inspired by the Sony VX1000 camera, which completely changed the way skateboarding videos are produced; GX1000 displays the spirit of the 90s through the 2023 new holiday series, bringing Come for clothing such as fleece jackets, Cardigans and short T-shirts printed with various patterns, which are noble, unique and suitable for cold weather.

This time, the legendary BMX rider Edwin De La Rosa was hired to take the photo. This season, Sweaters with Kneeling Angel romantic patterns, plaid zipper fleece jackets, cardigans with geometric prints, jerseys, abstract pattern polo shirts, and full-color Printed football shirts, and Sweatshirts with branded graphics.

The GX1000 2023 new holiday series is now on sale on the brand’s official website and will be available in designated stores in the near future. Interested readers may wish to purchase it on their own.

by admin
write a title for this article <p>San Francisco skateboard brand GX1000 officially launches its new 2023 holiday series.</p> <p>Although GX1000 is an authentic skateboard brand, the brand name is not related to skateboarding, but is inspired by the Sony VX1000 camera, which completely changed the way skateboarding videos are produced; GX1000 displays the spirit of the 90s through the 2023 new holiday series, bringing Come for clothing such as fleece jackets, Cardigans and short T-shirts printed with various patterns, which are noble, unique and suitable for cold weather.</p> <p>This time, the legendary BMX rider Edwin De La Rosa was hired to take the photo. This season, Sweaters with Kneeling Angel romantic patterns, plaid zipper fleece jackets, cardigans with geometric prints, jerseys, abstract pattern polo shirts, and full-color Printed football shirts, and Sweatshirts with branded graphics. </p><p>The GX1000 2023 new holiday series is now on sale on the brand’s official website and will be available in designated stores in the near future. Interested readers may wish to purchase it on their own. </p> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>

GX1000 Launches New 2023 Holiday Series

San Francisco skateboard brand GX1000 has officially launched its new 2023 holiday series, bringing a touch of 90s nostalgia to its clothing line. The brand, known for its authentic skateboarding roots, takes inspiration from the Sony VX1000 camera, a game-changer in the world of skateboarding videos.

The new holiday series includes fleece jackets, cardigans, and short T-shirts with various patterns, designed to be both stylish and suitable for cold weather. This season, GX1000 has enlisted the legendary BMX rider Edwin De La Rosa to capture the spirit of the collection through his photography.

Featured in the line-up are sweaters with romantic Kneeling Angel patterns, plaid zipper fleece jackets, cardigans with geometric prints, abstract pattern polo shirts, full-color printed football shirts, and branded graphic sweatshirts.

The GX1000 2023 holiday series is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website, with plans to launch in designated stores in the near future. Fans of the brand and skateboard enthusiasts alike can now get their hands on these exclusive pieces to add a touch of 90s flair to their wardrobe.

See also  Between meteor dust and beer, Wonder Company grows with acquisitions

You may also like

Paulinchen Brennt – Mache – Album Review

Neymar Mourns the Loss of His Friend Luana...

Trussardi in crisis, crucial phase for the settlement...

Michelle Yeoh Becomes Official Brand Ambassador for Balenciaga

“Fun is actually the most important thing” –...

Discovering the Beauty and Glamor of Miss Universe...

All roads lead to Blue Monday

The Rise of Film Professionalization: The Impact and...

hosted by wiebke | lil julez @ rhiz...

Understanding and Managing Cookies: A Guide to Website...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy