Supreme Unveils First Look at 2023 Autumn and Winter Collection’s Lookbook

Supreme, the renowned streetwear brand, has finally shared the highly anticipated Lookbook for its upcoming 2023 autumn and winter series. After providing fans with a glimpse of what’s to come through a single image last week, Supreme has now unveiled a comprehensive look at the diverse range of clothing and outerwear that will soon be available.

One of the standout pieces from the collection is a black plaid woven leather jacket, exuding both style and sophistication. The brand has also introduced fur hooded jackets, perfect for staying cozy during the colder months. Additionally, the Lookbook presents an array of eye-catching GORE-TEX jackets featuring dead leaf-style prints. Accompanying these outerwear items are a variety of down jackets, catering to Supreme’s commitment to functional and fashionable pieces.

Creating quite a buzz is the Box Logo Hoodie, a highly sought-after item that has captured the attention of streetwear enthusiasts worldwide. This iconic Supreme staple is prominently featured in the Lookbook, further amplifying the anticipation surrounding its release. The brand has also included knitted sweaters with the Supreme logo adorned on the upper back, loose jeans, and several stylish suits, rounding out the diverse assortment.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on these coveted pieces, as the 2023 autumn and winter series is set to launch on August 17. While the official release date for Japan is August 19, fans across the globe are eagerly counting down the days. Apart from the Lookbook, Supreme plans to provide a complete breakdown of the individual products and accessories that will be part of the collection. Stay tuned for more updates and make sure to mark your calendars for this highly anticipated drop.