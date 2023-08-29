Create a news article using this content
According to the global box office data of Maoyan Professional Edition,The global box office of the movie “Oppenheimer” exceeded 785 million US dollars, entering the top five in the global box office list in 2023, and the movie will be officially released in the mainland.
The film is adapted from the book “American Prometheus: Oppenheimer’s Triumph and Tragedy” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The story of an atomic bomb.
The cast is luxurious, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Ben … Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine and more.
As the new work of “God-level” director Nolan, “Oppenheimer” naturally has some differences,When the scene of the first atomic bomb explosion was reproduced in the movie, it did not use CGI special effects, but used real shots.
As for why this method is adopted? Nolan himself responded recently: “The reason why we made real shots is that we hope that everyone can feel the real explosions and flames.Real shooting will give the audience a sense of tension, and it is difficult for visual effects to simulate this effect. “
It is worth mentioning that, according to the previously exposed release notice,The length of “Oppenheimer” released in the mainland is 180 minutes without cuts, but with PS.
