(Photo provided by the sponsor)

Dongfang.com news on August 29: To explore more possibilities of sports + tourism, the 2023 Xuhui Urban Orienteering Outdoor Challenge has recently come to an end. The competition is a series of competitions, which has lasted for four months since its opening on May 13, and has become a popular competition to accompany citizens on weekends.

Two people can participate in this event as a team, creating a new sports and healthy lifestyle, and providing more possibilities for couples to date and get together with relatives and friends. Participating athletes also said that couples and friends are no longer staying at home to watch dramas and playing games every week, and they are no longer just hanging out casually with dinner and movies, but a journey with common goals, which makes ordinary weekends extraordinarily meaningful .

In addition, many old fans of urban orienteering also joined in, and there are many little coordinates. Their parents said that they are die-hard fans of urban orienteering, “I hope this sport can grow up with children in the future, so that We have seen the inheritance and continuation of love.” The competition also specially designed the competition medals, which means that life is colorful and life is moving forward bravely.

The Changyou Xuhui series is an evolution of the Changyou Shanghai series. Under the special environment of 2020, the Shanghai Mountaineering Outdoor Sports Association will innovate a new competition model with “sports + consumption” as the core. On this basis, combined with the regional characteristics of Xuhui District, we will join hands with high-quality merchants to bring the flow of people offline through competitions, providing more possibilities for promoting consumption and driving the vitality of various business districts in Xuhui District.

Promote consumption with competitions. In the selection of sports event markings, popular sports events are used to inject trendy genes into the events; in the selection of cooperative merchants, the standards are also based on good quality and excellent service, so that contestants can intuitively understand while completing the competition The connotation of the brand, the considerate and thoughtful offline service, and the benefits brought by the merchant’s consumption coupons will enhance the event experience.

The integration of different sports events and business circles fully reflects the unique advantages of Xuhui District’s consumption diversity. The competition links multiple business districts and merchants, integrates sports and consumption in the form of interactive check-in experience, uses ingenious task links to interact deeply with athletes, and promotes secondary consumption by giving away coupons and other methods.

The organizer stated that the event will be based on the development of the sports industry in Xuhui District to help Shanghai build a world-renowned sports city. The “sports + consumption” will be connected in the form of city orientation, so that participating athletes can enjoy real business benefits and enjoy sports benefits from sports. + Live full-scene event experience. Xuhui District attaches great importance to the development of the sports industry, and uses service-oriented policies to stimulate the vitality of sports market players.

It is reported that in August 2020, Xuhui District, as the first batch of national sports industry demonstration bases in China and the first in Shanghai, released the “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of the Sports Industry in Xuhui District” to comprehensively promote the high-quality development of the sports industry in Xuhui District. “Leading a healthy lifestyle with better events” is an important part of the development of Xuhui’s sports industry. The Urban Orienteering Outdoor Challenge has become one of the preferred events for its characteristics of universal participation, strong diversity, strong fan base, and good event experience. one.