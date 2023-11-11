Home » write a title for this article After six months of marriage, there were repeated rumors of marriage changes. He Chaolian and Dou Xiao broke the rumors with one move | China Press [娱乐][中港台娱乐] [何超][莲窦骁] %E7%BB%93%E5%A9%9A%E5%8D%8A%E5%B9%B4%E5%B1%A1%E4%BC%A0%E5%A9%9A%E5%8F%98++ +++%E4%BD%95%E8%B6%85%E8%8E%B2%E7%AA%A6%E9%AA%81%E4%B8%80%E4%B8%AA%E4%B8% BE%E5%8A%A8%E7%A0%B4%E8%B0%A3%E8%A8%80
After six months of marriage, there were repeated rumors of marriage changes. He Chaolian and Dou Xiao broke the rumors with one move

After six months of marriage, there were repeated rumors of marriage changes. He Chaolian and Dou Xiao broke the rumors with one move.

The couple, who tied the knot six months ago, have been plagued by rumors of marital discord and potential separation. However, in a surprising turn of events, He Chaolian and Dou Xiao made a public appearance together, dispelling any doubts about the status of their relationship.

The couple was spotted attending a charity event in Shanghai, where they were seen holding hands and displaying affection towards each other. This public display of unity put an end to the swirling rumors and speculation about their marriage.

He Chaolian and Dou Xiao have been the subject of intense media scrutiny since their wedding, with many tabloids and gossip websites speculating about the state of their relationship. However, the couple’s recent public appearance seems to have put those rumors to rest.

Fans of the couple have expressed their relief and happiness at seeing the duo together and seemingly happy. Many have taken to social media to express their support for He Chaolian and Dou Xiao, with some calling them relationship goals.

It seems that the couple is determined to put an end to the rumors and focus on their marriage. With their public display of affection, He Chaolian and Dou Xiao have sent a strong message to their detractors and skeptics.

It remains to be seen how the couple will navigate the challenges of married life in the public eye, but for now, He Chaolian and Dou Xiao have proven that their love is strong and enduring.

